Morning Journal
Amherst church donates race funds to Blessing House
Despite the cancellation of the Jingle All The Way 5K race in December due to weather, Community Congregational United Church of Christ still delivered on it promise of donating funds to Blessing House in Elyria. Organized by Pastor Brian Russell, the race was set for its second year with an...
Morning Journal
Wellington Kiwanis Pancake Day is Feb. 17
Wellington Kiwanis Club annual Pancake Day is returning to its normal February timetable and is set for Feb. 17 at the Wellington Eagles Hall, 631 S. Main St., according to a news release. The past two years, the event took place in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release...
Morning Journal
Lorain County Beekeepers Association offers intermediate beekeeping class
The Lorain County Beekeepers Association will offer an intermediate beekeeping class from 10 a.m. to noon, April 8, at Life Church, 1033 Elm St. Grafton, according to a news release. The class is aimed at second- and third-year beekeepers. Topics will include: Splitting a hive, a demonstration and evaluation of...
Morning Journal
Bay Village’s Snow Angels program helps seniors in need
Currently in its third year, Bay Village’s volunteer-based Snow Angels program has become a hit with the town’s senior citizens. The program pairs local seniors in need with volunteers from Bay Village to clean off snow on their driveways on cold winter days. Despite the relative lack of...
Morning Journal
Elyria: Black Legacy Connection honors Corey Williams, plant manager for Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Mich.
Elyria native and Ford Motor Co. executive Corey Williams is choosing to plant positive seeds. Williams, plant manager, made history in 2022 when he launched the first F-150 battery electric truck in Ford’s history. “I have a really big organization and responsibility,” he said. “We depend on people to...
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain residents rally to support daughter of Rosemary Santiago
LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
Chronicle-Telegram
Broadway Mary's ARPA fund application withdrawn
LORAIN — A local business withdrew its application for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary’s, pulled her application for $30,000 in ARPA funds just ahead of its third reading Monday evening. But that didn’t stop discussion on the issue. After Dan Nutt,...
Morning Journal
Broadway Mary’s resubmits request for ARPA funds; ethics investigation requested at Lorain City Council
Broadway Mary’s request for public funds was withdrawn at Lorain City Council’s meeting Feb. 6 but not without a heated discussion and a call for an ethics investigation. A corrected application for funds was submitted Feb. 7. Ward 8 Councilman Joshua Thornsberry led the discussion with a lengthy...
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria police seek robber of Lormet Credit Union
Elyria police believe the man who robbed the Key Bank on West River Road last month may have struck again. Police said a man robbed the Lormet Credit Union on East Broad Street at 3 p.m. Monday. He did not show a weapon, and escaped with an unknown amount of cash.
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is an end of an era at a downtown Cleveland restaurant. Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street has announced it will soon be closing. The beloved restaurant sits across the street from the Justice Center. Owner Karl Abounader told 19 News...
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
'Packed to the gills': Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity
Thinking about getting a new four-legged friend for your family? Now is the time; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is "packed to the gills."
Morning Journal
Elyria: Fire destroys mobile home, GoFundMe account set up for victim
Lorain County Dispatch alerted the Elyria Fire Department to a reported fire at 5:30 a.m., Feb. 5, Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti, when crews arrived they found heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer in the 100 block, conditions dictated a strictly defensive attack and crews knocked down the fire within minutes.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
oberlinreview.org
David Fausnaugh: Newly Appointed Oberlin Public Library Director
Earlier this month, David Fausnaugh was hired to serve as the Oberlin Public Library’s new director. He chose to relocate to Oberlin for a variety of reasons, including proximity to family and appreciation for the City’s espoused values. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. How...
