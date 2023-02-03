ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit creative joins Motu Viget Spirits

A Grand Rapids-area beverage company added a new Detroit-based partner. Motu Viget Spirits announced last week it added Detroit creative Ty Mopkins to its partnership team, which includes Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson, Jamiel Robinson, Jonathan Jelks and Andrea Wallace. “We are excited to bring one of Michigan’s...
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash appoints convenience store leader

SpartanNash brought on board a new executive to help drive its convenience store plans. Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash announced last week the hire of Ryan Speakes as its new vice president of fuel centers and convenience stores. Speakes comes to SpartanNash from convenience store giant 7-Eleven, where he was market leader of operations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Long Road Distillers launches statewide distribution of ready-to-drink cocktails

A West Michigan distillery is sending its ready-to-drink cocktails across the state. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced last week it partnered with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage to distribute its new line of canned cocktails. Imperial also distributes Long Road’s spirits. The cocktails began hitting shelves last week at retailers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Meet people where they are

That is one of the most important lessons the Delta Dental of Michigan population health management team has learned while doing oral health outreach across west Michigan. Throughout Grand Rapids, the Delta Dental team and the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) are working to educate children on the importance of good oral health since it is never too early to start a good oral health routine.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids

A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

City seeks affordable housing project proposals for use of ARP funds

To help allocate $5 million in federal funding, the city of Grand Rapids has put out a request for affordable housing project proposals. The city’s Affordable Housing Fund Board (AHFB) issued a request for proposals from organizations that can implement projects to improve housing opportunities for individuals and families in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy