TravelPulse
US Travel Association Says Air Travel Experience Must Improve
Unless you’re flying business class or first class, air travel is rarely a treat. It’s an experience you steel yourself to get through mentally and physically. A recent Ipsos Poll underscores the total lack of enthusiasm among Americans when it comes to air travel. The poll found that...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Travel Advisors and Multi-Brand Hotels: Opportunities Go Beyond Luxury
Why would a travel advisor book a $150 a night hotel when the commission is barely worth the time? The answer in the case of many advisors is to service the client, to help customers maximize loyalty program points and to maintain comprehensive – and potentially rewarding – relationships with mega-hotel operators.
How Travel Advisors Are Navigating Higher Pricing Costs
Higher travel prices are here to stay, at least for a while say advisors, who noted that rising costs do not appear to be affecting their clients' vacation plans in any dramatic way. “Still coming off the heels of 2020 where the industry faced its hardest challenge ever, rates have...
Visit California Releases 2023 Guide, Launches Development Initiative
Statewide destination marketing organization (DMO) Visit California last week released its annually produced visitor’s guidebook, which contains 196 pages of valuable tips and knowledge for travelers who are headed to the Golden State this year. The ‘2023 California Visitor’s Guide: The Best of California’ is filled with in-depth material...
How Much Did Global Airline Traffic Rebound in 2022?
New data found that total traffic in 2022 was up compared to the previous year, but was still at less than 70 percent of pre-pandemic totals. According to a survey from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by 64.4 last year when compared to 2021, but traffic only reached 68.5 percent of 2019 totals.
Bowman’s Travel Brief: End the Unnecessary Fees
Last week, President Biden highlighted continued efforts to eliminate travel-related fees. Airlines and online booking services would be required to show the full price of plane tickets up front, including baggage and other fees, as well as forcing carriers to make changes to their compensation policies when flights are delayed or canceled.
InteleTravel Sets Sales Record with Over $500 Million
InteleTravel and its U.S. network of independent advisors have reached a new record in the company’s history, reaching $529 million in traveled sales in 2022. The sales number was 113 percent over its sales number in 2019 and a 92 percent increase from 2021. Both 2019 and 2021 were also record sales years for the company. The company’s top-selling destinations include Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Orlando and Las Vegas.
US Considering Bill to Lift COVID-Vaccine Mandate for International Air Arrivals
The United States House of Representatives announced plans to vote this week on a bill that would lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates for most foreign air travelers. According to Reuters.com, adult travelers who are not citizens or permanent U.S. residents are required to show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) plan to combat coronavirus.
Delta Reveals New Direct Flights From NYC to South America
In another round of network updates, Delta Air Lines had just added two long-haul South America routes to its 2023 and 2024 schedules. Delta will launch a new daily service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Buenos Aires. The carrier made a foray into this market only briefly earlier this century, from December 2008 to March 2009.
