Minot, ND

Minot State hosts dance and powwow celebration in April

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Minot State University says to mark your calendars for the 33rd Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration.

According to a news release, this event is going to be taking place on April 21 and 22.

The celebration is going to be hosted by the Native American Cultural Center and Native American Cultural Awareness Club at the MSU Dome.

It’s featuring standard dancing, drumming, and an honor parade for the Minot State graduating class of 2023.

Agriculture in the classroom sprouts in North Dakota

“The University is made up of people doing different things across campus, and the Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration is one of those times each year when the campus comes together to host one of the largest student-led activities at Minot State,” said Native American Center Director Annette Mennem. “Come join us April 21 and 22, when we celebrate the graduating class of 2023.”

The event is going to include three Grand Entries during the two days beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday is going to feature the traditional entry of dancers at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

The celebration is free and open to the public, and there will be vendors on-site selling jewelry, clothing, crafts, food, and other items.

A full itinerary is going to be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

