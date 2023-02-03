ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land offers a wonderful world of exploration

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, TX opened its doors in October of 2009 but the history of the building dates back more than 80 years. It opened in 1939 as part of the Texas State Prison Farm System. It would house inmates for the next 30 years closing in 1969. After the prison was shuttered, the building would be used for storage for next few decades. In 2003 the building designated as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.
Scrapdaddy's amazing metal wonderland

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mark "Scrapdaddy" Bradford is known for taking junk from the scrapyard and turning it into giant, mechanical beasts that he drives like a car or rides like a bike. Most of his art car creations are towering, hydraulic contraptions - including 20-foot armor plated armadillos, fire-breathing monsters, and a scaly lizard made from old airline spoons. He's been participating in the Houston Art Car Parade for over 20 years and has created some of the most famous and award-winning art car creations.
