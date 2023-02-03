ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State health officials push boosters, explain COVID-19 drug

By Kristy Regula
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBNF) – Cases of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 are down in Ohio, but the state is still not out of the woods yet.

The Ohio Department of Health Friday provided an update on the state’s response to the tripledemic.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced that RSV cases and flu hospitalizations have dropped significantly since concerns became clear in November, while COVID-19 cases have not peaked sharply as in 2020 and 2021.

Vanderhoff said it’s encouraging to hear but is prompting Ohioans to receive booster shots.

“Only 15% of Ohioans have received an updated booster, and perhaps most importantly, only about 41% of Ohioans who are 65 or older have received it. This is leaving too many people vulnerable,” Vanderhoff said.

Vanderhoff also discussed an oral treatment to prevent becoming seriously ill or hospitalized from COVID called Paxalovid . He said it’s readily available, but a prescription is required He also suggested calling your doctor as soon as you test positive to receive the treatment.

