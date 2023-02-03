Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
It’s On! 2023 Kings and Queens of Corbet’s drops today
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — It’s on!. Kings and Queens of Corbet’s returns today for its 6th year, held at the most famed couloir in North America. Skiers and riders have traveled the world to test their grit and showcase their progressive style at the legendary run in hopes of greatness. In the end, just one man and one woman will be crowned the King and Queen of Corbet’s.
SNAPPED: Kings and Queens of Corbet’s put on the show
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — It’s all going down for the crown. Kings and Queens of Corbet’s took off flying early this morning for its 6th year at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Throughout the day, competitors have tested their grit and showcased their progressive style at the legendary...
The Black Lips, Box Elder get punky at the Mangy Moose
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Buzzed-out guitars and a trademark menace, garage rockers The Black Lips have been at it since 1999, where they formed in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s tenth studio effort, Apocalypse Love, is described on their Bandcamp page as “cryogenically mutating all recognized musical bases; it spins yarns about vintage Soviet synths, Benzedrine stupors, coup de’ tats, stolen valor and certified destruction, all set against a black setting sun.” Get the full experience for yourself when they take the stage this Saturday at the Mangy Moose.
SNAPPED: Kings and Queens athletes preview course
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Yesterday, Feb. 5 the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s athletes had an opportunity to preview the course, session the jumps at the bottom and pick the brains of the builders who shaped this year’s course. Athletes spent the day hiking up and hitting...
‘Rock the Ride’ returns, benefits St. John’s Health Foundation
JACKSON, Wyo. — After a three-year hiatus, Rock the Ride returns through Rock on Society, a newly incorporated Wyoming nonprofit that has filed for 501c3 status with the IRS and was formed by event founder and VIM fitness studio owner, Julie Guttormson. Rock On Society invites all ages and...
Film premiere at The Center to explore mental health challenges faced by first responders
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Thursday, The Center for the Arts will premiere “A State of Mind: Protection the Protectors,” a film that explores the mental health challenges faced by first responders. The film by Wyoming PBS and presented by Wyoming Humanities will premiere at 7 p.m. “Our...
A closer look at 5450 W Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Wilson
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Black History Month: NPS’s first Black superintendent started in Grand Teton
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Park Service’s (NPS) first African American superintendent and director began his career right here in Grand Teton National Park. According to an oral history from NPS, Robert Stanton left his Texas home as a college student in 1962 to begin his NPS career. The Department of the Interior was actively recruiting more Black people under the leadership of a man named Stewart Udall. Stanton was recruited as a student at Huston-Tillotson, a historically Black college. At the time, there had been just one Black park ranger in the entire service.
Messy commute over Teton Pass this morning, Chain law level 1
JACKSON, Wyo. —Conditions on Teton Pass are currently slick, with drifting snow and blowing snow, according to the conditions report by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The snowy conditions caused driving delays and lines of slow-moving traffic during the Monday morning commute. Rendevous Bowl Plot received 10 inches...
Best of Jackson Hole 2023 Voting Has Closed
JACKSON, Wyo. — The voting period for Best of Jackson Hole 2023 has officially ended and it was the most participated in BOJH contest in 2 years!. With over 110k individual votes and more than 11k unique voters, we thank you for another awesome year of participation – and we can’t wait to share the results!
Town and County electeds to be briefed on Sustainable Destination Management Plan
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (TTB) recently released the Jackson Hole Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP), aimed at answering “how travel and tourism can contribute to the health and well-being of the community and environment without degrading it.”. The 75-page report outlines the...
