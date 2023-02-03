JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Park Service’s (NPS) first African American superintendent and director began his career right here in Grand Teton National Park. According to an oral history from NPS, Robert Stanton left his Texas home as a college student in 1962 to begin his NPS career. The Department of the Interior was actively recruiting more Black people under the leadership of a man named Stewart Udall. Stanton was recruited as a student at Huston-Tillotson, a historically Black college. At the time, there had been just one Black park ranger in the entire service.

