Sobriety and SEO: How Two Entrepreneurs Found Each Other and Built the Newest Digital Marketing Empire

 4 days ago

Have you ever wondered what makes a company’s Google results page position higher than others? It has to do with marketing and search engine optimization (SEO), an ever-changing landscape that Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller have honed into a fine-tuned science for their clients at GR0 .

The GR0 story doesn’t start in a boardroom. In fact, it starts in the rooms of recovery, where two fellow addicts met by chance and discovered an opportunity to rebuild their lives while simultaneously building a digital marketing and SEO empire.

A Fateful Meeting and the Beginnings of GR0

Miller, who grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, and graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, had just transplanted to L.A. from San Francisco, leaving his job at Google. “I moved to L.A. not knowing a single person; not one,” says Miller. “So I went to an A.A. meeting because that’s what you’re supposed to do [as a recovering addict] in a new city.” There, he met Zacharias. Zacharias is an L.A. native who earned his law degree from California Western School of Law in San Diego. Following graduation, he spent ten years studying SEO. “I had burned my entire life in L.A. to the ground, and Kevin had just moved to L.A., so we were looking to start building from scratch essentially at the same exact time,” says Zacharias. Timing was everything, and at that meeting, Zacharias overheard Miller talking about a current project he was working on. “He was a master digital marketing expert with paid ads, but he had been assigned an SEO project to do for Open Listings (later acquired by Opendoor), and he didn’t understand how to do SEO,” explains Zacharais. “I went up to him [after the meeting] and said I’ve literally spent the last 10 years focusing on SEO; I’m your guy!” Together, they crushed the Opendoor project. “The plan that Kevin came up with was a huge success. Basically, what he did is he built an algorithm, a programmatic campaign that got them number one for every single location in the country,” says Zacharias. With that success, they decided to build a company that could give other brands the same success they’d just given Opendoor, and the idea for GR0 was born.

The 7 Secrets to GR0’s Success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLOBv_0kbru2q000

1. Leverage Your Network

In the beginning, they relied heavily on the experiences of others. Says Miller, “Our secret to success has been going to the people who have been there and done that and asking them how they did it.” By utilizing the influential people in their network, they built an advisory board of incredibly successful entrepreneurs that have backed their efforts and supported their ideas from the very start. The high-profile individuals that make up their team? Superstar Paris Hilton, venture capitalist Carter Reum, investor Jeffrey Lo, Doe Lashes founder Jason Wong, BWCP investor Jack Mohr, Balance co-founder Judd Schoenholtz, and BAM Ventures Managing Director Richard Jun.

2. Find Problems — And Create Solutions

“We launched the company in February of 2020, and we had no idea COVID would hit. We definitely greatly benefited from all these companies that were going digital in a way that they weren't before,” says Miller. While virtually all brands made a brick-and-mortar mass exodus, they were confronted with a real problem: how to garner the attention of consumers in a saturated marketplace where Google acts as the gatekeeper. “Google's been around for 25 years, but people forgot that that was a growth channel,” says Miller. “And for the people who didn't forget, there were no reputable agencies. They were limited to buying shady backlinks overseas. We brought transparency and authenticity to an industry that has been clouded by dishonest work.”

3. Live Your Values

Just like honesty and transparency is key to the duo’s continued sobriety, it has been key to GR0’s success as a company and as an award-winning workplace. In less than two years, GR0 has produced numerous major campaigns, including a Valentine’s Day campaign for Venus et Fleur featuring Paris Hilton and a Mother’s Day campaign featuring social media icon Addison Rae. GR0 also earned a Search Search Engine Land Award win for Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative - SEM in 2021, and an Inc. Power Partner Award in 2022.

4. Stay Hands-On

With continued growth, you might assume that the founders leave the grunt work to their employees, but for Miller and Zacharias, that isn’t the case. “We're not just managing the company from a 30,000-foot view,” says Miller, “there is nothing in the company that Jon and I don't have our hands in, and that's the big difference and why we have our fingers on the pulse of what the customer is thinking in a way that I don't believe any other digital marketing management team does.”

5. Always Offer More

The continued success has paved the way for GR0 to expand, adding acquisitions of Email/SMS Marketing Service QuaGrowth and Google Ads company TM Marketing Consultants , helping round out the avenues of growth they can offer to their clients. At this time, they’re even able to optimize LinkedIn content and posting and manage influencer marketing. By offering an entire portfolio of growth avenues, it’s easy for GR0 to custom-fit their marketing and SEO strategy to meet a client’s specific needs. “So if we have 15 different channels that we can offer, we can easily pivot into something that is working if what we've tried hasn't worked. It gives you that flexibility to make sure that [our clients] don't have to go anywhere else,” says Miller. This is the key to keeping their clients’ businesses growing, and keeping them happy.

6. Nurture Your Company Culture

And happiness is something both Miller and Zacharias strive for in both client interactions and in the workspace they’ve created for their employees. “We don't take for granted the fact that we're an employer, and that's a privilege, not a duty,” says Miller. “I feel like we genuinely do have a really dynamic, deep company culture as a result of the fact that we at the top are talking about our struggles with mental health.” This open approach and full transparency between their employees has won GR0 an impressive array of awards, like being named one of Fortune’s 50 Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing , and a Comparably Award for Happiest Employees.

7. Focus on What You Can Change

When asked what advice they’d give to new entrepreneurs, Zacharias says “Get out of your own way. Understand that to be efficient, you need to focus on the things that you can actually change. Most people spend their time worrying about things that have zero impact on whether or not they can actually change it.”

Conclusion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eykND_0kbru2q000 Focusing on the things they can change both in their personal lives and in their company has been the key to both their personal and entrepreneurial successes. By maintaining honest communication and further meeting the needs of their clients in fresh, new ways, GR0 will continue to help brands achieve exponential growth and success in the diverse digital marketplace.

