Lafayette Police Department Offers Mardi Gras Safety Tips As Barricades Go Up Thursday
Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department, joined News15 at Noon to share some important safety tips as those parade barriers go up on Thursday. Sgt. Green also shares a great idea for parents with children along the parade route. The Lafayette Police Department is in final preparation for...
Lafayette Police Release Mardi Gras safety rules ahead of upcoming parades
Lafayette,La(KADN)- Mardi Gras will be back on the streets of Lafayette this weekend which means the city's 5,500 barricades are going up soon. The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio will be the first parade to roll down Johnston Street starting at 6:30 p.M. On Saturday. If you could describe mardi...
Broussard Police arrest 61-year-old Opelousas man in case of stolen zoo monkeys; monkeys remain missing
News release from Broussard Police Dept.... Investigators with the Broussard Police Department were able to identify a suspect in the recent burglary of the zoo resulting in the theft of squirrel monkeys. Broussard Police Detectives with the assistance of Opelousas Police Department executed a search warrant and arrest warrant. Joseph...
Sunset getting much-needed funding to upgrade water well system
Sunset,La(KADN)-The town of Sunset is getting some much-needed help after being awarded just over 3 million dollars by the Louisiana Department of Health's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program to construct a new water well and filtering system. Clean drinking water is something every community strives to make available to...
Meet Babble! This Fun Loving High Energy Pup is Acadiana Animal Aid's Pet of the Week
Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to introduce Babble! Babble is an 11 month old pup who is full of energy and love! He is looking for his perfect family. Click here to adopt.
