ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Sunset getting much-needed funding to upgrade water well system

Sunset,La(KADN)-The town of Sunset is getting some much-needed help after being awarded just over 3 million dollars by the Louisiana Department of Health's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program to construct a new water well and filtering system. Clean drinking water is something every community strives to make available to...
SUNSET, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy