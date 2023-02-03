Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
Atlanta area cybersecurity giant Secureworks announces layoffs
Metro Atlanta cybersecurity giant Secureworks said Tuesday it would cut nearly one-tenth of its global workforce, citing the need to reduce spending and shift the focus of its business.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Speed cameras to be installed in Atlanta school zones
Speed cameras to be installed in Atlanta school zones

Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don't secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out at a home in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning. Gwinnett Fire says the fire broke out at a home on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
WSB Radio
‘Super’ speeders on the rise in metro Atlanta
“We’ve seen a substantial increase of the speed - of the number itself as opposed to just people speeding,” a metro sheriff's department tells WSB.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cabbagetown community rallies around historic Little’s Food Store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A surprising update on the tiny, decades old shop in Atlanta’s historic Cabbagetown neighborhood that a car crashed into over the weekend. As bad as it was the community and the business’ owner are managing to find a silver lining.
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance
ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pike Nurseries looking to fill 200 jobs for spring season
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Garden retailer Pike Nurseries is looking to fill 200 positions at its metro Atlanta stores ahead of the spring season. The jobs vary from seasonal work perfect for a first job to full-time positions suitable for those looking for more permanent work. Applicants should love plants, but extensive horticultural knowledge is merely a plus.
‘You’re passing cars like a picket fence’: Officials seeing more super speeders in metro Atlanta
These are drivers who go 75 miles per hour on a two-lane road or 85 miles per hour on the highway.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Antisemitism in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody leads to renewed push for legislation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody expressed deep concerns after finding antisemitic flyers in their driveways over the weekend. “This is just so vile, such vitriol, vile, lies, you can’t even begin to imagine,” Dunwoody homeowner Dori Perling said. Perling picked up...
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County

Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head

A week after Jose's death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive news regarding the tripledemic. 22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews set to close portion of busy Decatur roads to repair sewer lines
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have announced that two portions of busy roads in Decatur will be closed to traffic this month as crews continue repairing sanitary sewer lines. Officials say Canby Lane between Canby Place and Wesley Chapel Road will be closed on Thursday between 9 a.m....
