East Lansing, MI

Michigan State blows early lead, recovers late to top Maryland

EAST LANSING – When Michigan State needed to wake up a sleepy late crowd, get some baskets and save itself from a potentially damaging home loss, Tyson Walker once again came through. The Spartans senior guard scored 12 second-half points to lead Michigan State to a 63-58 win over...
4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
Zoie Bamm has 23 as Columbia Central beats Napoleon

NAPOLEON -- Everywhere Zoie Bamm went, Maggie Beer and Karson Fairbanks went with her. The Columbia Central senior post player faced constant double teams when she didn’t have the ball, and often saw a third and sometimes a fourth Napoleon defender collapse on her when she did catch it in the paint, but she still scored 23 points and the Golden Eagles beat Napoleon on Monday 43-29.
