MLive.com
Michigan State blows early lead, recovers late to top Maryland
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State needed to wake up a sleepy late crowd, get some baskets and save itself from a potentially damaging home loss, Tyson Walker once again came through. The Spartans senior guard scored 12 second-half points to lead Michigan State to a 63-58 win over...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Free throw redemption, finishing the job vs. Maryland
EAST LANSING – The road there wasn’t always pretty, but Michigan State got where it needed to get to on Tuesday night. Michigan State blew a 15-point lead but rallied late to beat Maryland, 63-58, at the Breslin Center to snap a two-game losing streak. Here are some...
MLive.com
Why Tom Izzo still thinks Michigan State can make a ‘big run’ late in the season
EAST LANSING – Time is getting short for Michigan State to make a late-season run and build momentum for the postseason. But Tom Izzo still thinks that, despite just two wins in his team’s last seven games, his team is poised for better results in the final eight games of the regular season.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, fighting for its season, takes a rivalry win and moves on
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed before the question was finished. His Michigan team had just defeated Ohio State on Sunday, 77-69, for a second straight win that improved the Wolverines’ record to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. The head coach was asked if he’d discussed...
MLive.com
Rutgers assistant accuses Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim of buying teams, paying players
Brandin Knight threw his two cents into a controversial situation this weekend. In response to comments made by Jim Boeheim to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Rutgers associate head coach and former Pittsburgh star guard accused the Syracuse head coach of buying teams and paying players during his near-five-decades at the helm of the program.
MLive.com
4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff have strong showing for EMU basketball in high-scoring game
Tyson Acuff joined Emoni Bates with another impressive scoring performance on Tuesday night. Acuff scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, while Bates added 27 on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-97 loss to Buffalo. With his 35-point performance, Acuff joined Bates as the second Eagles player to surpass 30...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 7
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Saline’s Beth Ann Ford makes history; Chelsea girls notch 80 points again
Beth Ann Ford became the program’s all-time winningest player during Saline’s 55-10 win over Monroe. The senior forward pulled down five rebounds and three steals in the milestone victory pushing her personal record to 73-12 during her four years on varsity.
MLive.com
Greenhills tennis coach Eric Gajar adds Hall of Fame induction to lengthy resume
Eric Gajar has accomplished a great deal during his head coaching career in the game of tennis. And late last month the Ann Arbor Greenhills coach added another accomplishment to his already lengthy resume as he was inducted into the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association (MHSTeCA) Hall of Fame.
MLive.com
Zoie Bamm has 23 as Columbia Central beats Napoleon
NAPOLEON -- Everywhere Zoie Bamm went, Maggie Beer and Karson Fairbanks went with her. The Columbia Central senior post player faced constant double teams when she didn’t have the ball, and often saw a third and sometimes a fourth Napoleon defender collapse on her when she did catch it in the paint, but she still scored 23 points and the Golden Eagles beat Napoleon on Monday 43-29.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Garber sweeps Frankenmuth for first time in 13 years
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 7, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ALL SAINTS 62, CPS 44.
