A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
The Ultimate Guide to Clipping Your Dog's Nails, Safely
Our dogs are our best friends, so we ensure that we take care of them as well as we can. Part of their care is making sure their nails are trimmed consistently. Although it may not seem like it, when your dog's nails are too long, it can become dangerous for your pet's health.
Why Do My Dog's Paws Smell Like Fritos? A Vet Shares the Answer and How it Affects a Pet's Health
In honor of National Corn Chip Day on January 29, veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach explains why a dog's paws can smell like corn chips Dog owners across TikTok and beyond are wondering, "Why do my dog's paws sometimes smell like corn chips?" To veterinarians, the unusual canine odor has a reasonable explanation. With National Corn Chip Day right around the corner on January 29 and an increased online interest in what causes "Frito feet" in dogs, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, the founder and CEO of Petfolk, shared the answer...
Washing Your Long-Haired Dog
Caring for Long-Haired Dogs: A Guide to Washing Your Long Haired Dog. Aww, taking care of your long-haired fur baby's coat can be a real challenge, but don't worry, I've got you covered! Regular grooming is so important to keep that fur healthy and shiny, and when it's time for a bath, it can be a little intimidating, especially if you've never done it before.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
The number one way to get your dog to walk well on their leash, according to an expert trainer
Struggling to get your dog to walk nicely on their leash? This trainer's top tip is just what you need
The 8 best dogs for seniors
Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
Practice these three trainer-approved habits to help your dog calm down
Do you have a hyped up hound on your hands? Promote a sense of calm with these trainer-approved habits
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
Trimming Your Dog’s Nails: A Step-By-Step Guide
Trimming a dog’s nails may seem like an intimidating task, but with the right knowledge and equipment, it can be quite simple. So, how to trim a dog’s nails in a way that it is safe and can be done at home too?. This article is here to...
Dog Quickly Shows Owner the Effectiveness of Months of Toilet Training
The top comment has 89,000 likes, it said: "Noooo. She knew what she was doing."
Life Expectancy of a Mini Australian Shepherd
The Miniature Australian Shepherd is a smaller breed of dog often trained for dog sports such as agility, flyball, and herding. It is also biddable and has a high level of intelligence. Costs. Mini Australian Shepherds are great dogs for families. They are intelligent, playful, and love to play outside....
Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats
Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever
Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
What are the best grooming products for cats and dogs?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. SPRUCE UP YOUR CAT AND DOG AT HOME WITH THESE 12 GROOMING PRODUCTS Regular grooming is not only helpful in keeping your pet looking dapper, but it’s actually necessary for maintaining your furry friend’s health, including ear care and oral care. With their de-shedding treatments […]
German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?
The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
Adorable Moment Dog Is Ignored at Daycare Despite Being 'Goodest Boy'
"Why am I so unnaturally angry, like this pup is my grandchild?" asked one TikTok user.
How To Potty Train Dachshund Dog Breed: Explained
Lately, a very interesting topic has been discussed, and that is: How to potty train Dachshunds. Despite how adorable they are, Dachshunds are especially challenging to housebreak. They are really one of the top 20 breeds that experts say are the most difficult to housebreak, according to studies. Some Dachshund...
Four Things to Know Before Getting a Pet
Before you bring a pet into your home, it's important to understand what that pet will need and how much time you'll need to dedicate to caring for them. After all, bringing home any new pet is a major responsibility. Not only do you need to consider the cost of food, supplies, vet visits, how to select pet insurance plans, and general upkeep of their living space but also how much attention they'll need from you.
