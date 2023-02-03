Wet snow and a wintry mixture are moving across the east as a small disturbance exits the area. This clears out by mid-morning. Another trough in the jetstream coupled with an area of low pressure forming the central plains and a cold front out of Canada will move through the Great Lakes on Thursday. This will bring wet heavy snow to the eastern half of the U.P. by the afternoon. Then, lake-effect snow will linger across the north on Friday. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ through Thursday night. Roads will slippery! Stay tuned for updates.

1 DAY AGO