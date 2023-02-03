ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hills reports power outage in downtown Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the downtown Cheyenne area.

According to a news release, the outage is affecting locations between Lincolnway and Pershing Boulevard, as well as the area of Eighth Avenue. Approximately 4,050 customers are experiencing a service interruption.

Electric crews have been dispatched in order to investigate the cause and begin making repairs, the release said. Black Hills estimates the restoration time to be approximately one hour.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

