Boise election season begins as 1 incumbent announces campaign. Who else is running?

Boise City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton plans to run for re-election this November, teeing up what could be a competitive race in the city’s first election with only geographic districts.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to represent my incredible neighbors and neighborhoods in what will soon be District 6,” he said in an emailed statement. “I am committed to addressing the unique needs and challenges of my diverse district while ensuring every decision I make serves the best interest of all Boiseans.”

In 2020, the Legislature passed a law requiring Boise to elect council members by geographic district, instead of by citywide, at-large seats.

In 2021, as part of a transition period, the council hired a consultant to draw legislative districts, and three members were elected that way for two-year terms: Lisa Sánchez, re-elected to represent a district covering the North End; Luci Willits, a newcomer elected in West Boise; and Holli Woodings, re-elected to represent East Boise. Hallyburton’s seat was not on that year’s ballot and remained at-large.

Last year, the council created a commission to redraw the boundaries once again , and this year all six members will be up for election in a district, three for the usual terms and two for two-year terms. The new map means that incumbents could have to face each other.

Hallyburton, who is running to represent District 6, lives in the same district as Council Member Patrick Bageant, who has not yet announced his plans. And Lisa Sánchez, who inadvertently lost her seat last month when she moved out of her current district, has also said she plans to run in District 6.

District 6 covers the North End and Northwest Boise, but its boundaries are slightly different from what used to be District 3, which Sánchez was elected to in 2021.

This year, every Boise City Council member will be elected by new geographical districts. Even-numbered seats will be up for two-year terms, while odd-numbered seats will be up for regular four-year terms. City of Boise

In a text, Bageant told the Idaho Statesman he and his wife “are evaluating our family needs and weighing what’s best,” and that they will make a decision soon.

In an email, Hallyburton said he would have “no choice” but to run against his colleagues.

“Lisa is one of the people that originally encouraged me to run, I’ve supported her in past campaigns, and Patrick and I have built a really great working relationship,” he said. “If I had the option, I wouldn’t choose to run against either one of them.

“It will be tough, and the neighbors will really have to evaluate who’s served them best over the past several years and who they trust to work with going forward. Our city is facing some serious obstacles, and it will take all of us working together to overcome them, so I take that trust and commitment really seriously.”

Hallyburton’s announcement comes as the council faces notable turnover. Elaine Clegg, the former council president and a long-time member, announced she plans to resign sometime in the next few months to become CEO of Valley Regional Transit, the Treasure Valley’s public transit agency.

And, with Sanchez’s seat vacated, Mayor Lauren McLean is accepting applications to fill the two seats by appointment for the rest of the year. McLean herself is also up for reelection in November.

Willits previously told the Statesman she is running again. Woodings has not yet announced whether she will seek re-election.

Jimmy Hallyburton plans to run for reelection this fall, this time in District 6. Jimmy Hallyburton

Hallyburton priorities

While he said he will not be campaigning for the next few months, Hallyburton’s campaign website states that, if elected to a second term, he would be committed to “grassroots community involvement and efforts in building a clean, connected and affordable Boise for everyone.”

Hallyburton, 40, was first elected to the council in 2019.

In an emailed news release, Hallyburton listed as accomplishments his work developing the city’s plan to add 112 miles of bike and pedestrian pathways, pushing the city to plant more pollinator-friendly trees, building new parks, and permanently converting 8th Street downtown to a pedestrian-only street.

Last month, his colleagues on the council elected him as deputy leader of the council and as their liaison to Valley Regional Transit. Woodings was elected council president.

In 2007, Hallyburton founded the Boise Bicycle Project, a nonprofit cycling advocacy and community organization . He is a former wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.

This year’s council elections are on Nov. 7.