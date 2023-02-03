Library Corner: Artists needed

Library Corner – Feb. 3, 2023

Stillwater Public Library is seeking aging adult artists and caregiver artists to feature in our gallery in March and April as part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley.

NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is a one-book, one-community program that brings together residents from throughout the lower St. Croix Valley in Minnesota and Wisconsin around a common book. This year’s book is “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant: A Memoir by Roz Chast”. Chast, a long-time cartoonist for the New Yorker, tells the story of her parents’ final years through cartoons and prose. As an adult child who reluctantly becomes a caregiver for her aging parents, Chast’s memoir reflects a common story in all of its pity, love, resentment, and bewilderment. It is filled with humor, cringe-worthy moments, and unavoidable things that many are likely to face.

In conjunction with April’s NEA Big Read, the library would like to highlight artwork from aging adult artists and caregiving artists. All forms of creative work are encouraged, including painting, fibers, printmaking, sculpture, glass, pottery, jewelry, mixed media, and photography. A reception to celebrate artists will be held at the library on Wednesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. A book discussion will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Interested artists should contact Sarah Rosten at srosten@ci.stillwater.mn.us or 651-430-8760.

Upcoming Events:

Baby & Toddler Storytime: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m.

Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration is required.

Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m.. No registration is required.

Second Saturday Storytime: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.

It’s the second Saturday of the month! Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for storytime at the library. No registration is required.

Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.

Quote of the Week:

“As I would soon learn myself, cleaning up what a parent leaves behind stirs up dust, both literal and metaphorical. It dredges up memories. You feel like you’re a kid again, poking around in your parents’ closet, only this time there’s no chance of getting in trouble, so you don’t have to be so sure that everything gets put back exactly where it was before you did your poking around. Still, you hope to find something, or maybe you fear finding something, that will completely change your conception of the parent you thought you knew.”

― Roz Chast

Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.