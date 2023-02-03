ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

White Reaper Score First Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 With ‘Pages’

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

White Reaper notches its No. 1 on Billboard ’s Adult Alternative Airplay with “Pages,” which lifts to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey.

The song becomes the Kentucky band’s second top 10, after its debut entry “Might Be Right” hit No. 4 in 2019.

In between the two tracks, the quintet also appeared on the chart with the No. 19-peaking “Real Long Time” in 2020.

White Reaper is the second straight act to earn a first No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay, following TALK , whose “Run Away to Mars” led the two preceding weeks.

Concurrently, “Pages” rises 10-9 on Alternative Airplay , a new high. It’s likewise White Reaper’s second top 10, after “Right” reigned for a week in 2020.

On the all- rock -format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, “Pages” leaps 19-13 with 2.3 million audience impressions, a boost of 10%, according to Luminate.

“Pages” is the lead single from White Reaper’s newly released fourth album Waiting for a Ride , which arrived Jan. 27.

All Billboard charts dated Feb. 11 will refresh on Billboard.com Tuesday, Feb. 7.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER lands its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuts atop the tally (dated Feb. 11). The five-song set earned 161,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate, largely driven by CD album sales. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is the third top 10-charting effort for the South Korean vocal group, which reached the top 10 previously in 2022 with Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (No. 4) and in 2021 with The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (No. 5). The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION halts the chart-topping run...
Billboard

Charlie Thomas, Singer for The Drifters, Dies at 85

Charlie Thomas, singer for The Drifters, died at age 85 on Jan. 31, his friend Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed to The New York Times on Monday (Feb. 6). Related Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2023 02/07/2023 According to Lemongello, Thomas died as a result of liver cancer, but regularly kept up with his physical activities until his condition started deteriorating. “He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend,” Lemongello, former singer for The Crests, told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill.” Thomas became a member of The Drifters after a...
Billboard

All Time Low’s ‘Sleepwalking’ Rules Alternative Airplay Chart

All Time Low reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the second time, as “Sleepwalking” rises to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey. “Sleepwalking” follows the 18-week reign of the act’s “Monsters,” featuring blackbear, in 2020-21. It stands as the third longest-leading hit in the chart’s 34-year history, alongside Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender” and behind only Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” (20 weeks) and Muse’s “Madness” (19). Its overall 88-week stay is the longest in the chart’s archives. In between “Monsters” and “Sleepwalking,” All Time Low earned an additional top five hit with “Once in a Lifetime,” which...
Billboard

Kim Petras Hopes People Learn to ‘Judge Less’ Following Her Historic Grammy Win

Kim Petras may “never cause no drama,” but she’s certainly ready to put an end to it. Related Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Grammys Performance Deemed 'Satanic' & 'Evil'… 02/06/2023 At Sunday night’s Grammys (Feb. 5), Petras and Sam Smith took home the award for best pop duo/group performance, making Petras the first transgender winner in the category. In a press conference following her win, the pop singer said that she couldn’t help but think about the people who told her she wouldn’t make it. “All these years are going through my head of people saying I would be a ‘niche artist’ because...
Billboard

Grammy Salute to Hip-Hop to Tape in August: What We Know About 50th-Anniversary Special

If the all-star salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on the 65th annual Grammy Awards left you wanting more, the Grammys have more on the way. A two-hour, Grammy-branded special will tape on Aug. 11, which is the 50th anniversary (to the day!) of a back-to-school party in The Bronx that many point to as the beginning of hip-hop culture. CBS will broadcast the special later this year. Questlove, who curated the 15-minute spot on Sunday’s Grammy telecast, will have a role in the special, though his exact title is to be determined. Jesse Collins, an executive producer of the...
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Billboard

Beyoncé Was ‘Trying Not to Be Too Emotional’ After Winning Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy With ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé won best dance/electronic music album with Renaissance at the 2023 Grammys Sunday (Feb. 5), which made her the top Grammy winner of all time. After taking the trophies for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and best dance/electronic song with “Break My Soul,” the chart-topping superstar went onstage to collect her fourth award of the night (so far) and delivered an emotional speech. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” Beyoncé, who set a new record with 32 Grammy Awards, said teary-eyed. “I’m trying to receive this night … I...
Billboard

Beyoncé‘s Best Dance/Electronic Album Win Marks the Category’s Debut Presentation During a Grammys Telecast

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is certainly on that new vibration, marking history not just for Bey, but for dance and electronic music at the Grammys at large. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Renaissance‘s win for best/electronic album marked the first time the category was included in the Grammys telecast since being added to the awards 23 years ago. Picking up the trophy also made Beyoncé the winningest artist in Grammys history. Renaissance — which features house music and includes collaborations from genre greats such as Honey Dijon and Green Velvet — beat out LPs by Diplo, ODESZA, Bonobo and RÜFÜS...
Billboard

Sam Smith Scores U.K. No. 1 With ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith kicks a hattrick of U.K. No. 1s as Gloria (via Capitol) debuts at the chart summit. Gloria, which features the chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning hit “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, tops the Official U.K. Albums Chart, equaling the result of their 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour and 2017’s The Thrill Of It All. Smith’s third and most recent album, Love Goes, peaked at No. 2 in 2020. Gloria is also the U.K.’s best-selling LP on wax, to lead the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. Meanwhile, Eminem makes a long overdue return to the U.K. top 5 with Curtain Call – The Hits (Interscope),...
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’ Grammys Performance Deemed ‘Evil’ by Conservatives

As if people weren’t mad enough at the results of the 2023 Grammys, now conservatives are fired up over two performers wearing devil costumes during the annual telecast. During the ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 5), Sam Smith and Kim Petras offered a rousing performance of their hit single “Unholy,” in which the Petras performed alongside drag stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik dressed in devil costumes, while Smith was in a bright red top hat with devil horns sticking out from it for the final chorus. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Instead of celebrating the fact that the pair...
Billboard

Lizzo Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé, Adele & Harry Styles at the Grammys: ‘I Won’

It’s safe to say that Lizzo had a very special night at the Grammys. Not only did the 34-year-old bop star take home the prize for record of the year with her chart-topping hit “About Damn Time” Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she also got to party with a star-packed group of friends — Adele, Beyoncé and Harry Styles — all of whom, by the way, also earned a golden Gramophone or two of their own. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 The Yitty founder posted a handful of photos she took while at the ceremony to Twitter, and posed...
Billboard

Chris Brown Taunts Robert Glasper After Losing Best R&B Album Grammy: ‘Who Da F— Is This?’

Chris Brown didn’t hold back after losing out to Robert Glasper for best R&B album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5).  Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Brown voiced his frustration in a since-deleted Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of Glasper and asked, “Y’all playing. Who da f–k is this?” with a series of crying-laughing emojis. The “No Guidance” singer didn’t stop there. He continued to lambast the winner. “Who the f–k is Robert Glasper,” he wrote. “I’ma keep kicking y’all a– respectfully.” Lastly, Brown concluded his tirade by posting two more...
Billboard

Questlove Invited Will Smith to Be Part of 2023 Grammy Awards Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Segment

Questlove had a tall order in pulling together the mind-bending 14-minute tribute to hip-hop history at Sunday night’s (Feb. 5) 2023 Grammy Awards. Tasked with telling the story of the genre that has given him a career and produced some of the most iconic music and performers of the past half-century, the Roots drummer looked far-and-wide — from the West coast to the East coast, over to Philly and down to Atlanta and beyond — to ensure that the breadth of the genre was well-represented. Related 2023 Grammys Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With an All-Star Performance 02/06/2023 There’s one voice, though, that did not...
Billboard

Skywriter Declares Beyoncé Still ‘Made Music History’ Following Grammys Album of the Year Upset

Justice for Renaissance! A skywriter appeared above the city of Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 6) to remind Beyoncé exactly who she is after her loss at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Users across social media spotted the airplane’s message in the sky, which couldn’t be any more loud and clear: “BEYONCÉ, YOU MADE MUSIC HISTORY.” Indeed, while the icon lost out on her fourth chance at album of the year after Harry Styles was named the winner for Harry’s House, she broke the record for the most Grammy win in history by adding four new gramophones to her collection of 32 wins...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Luke Combs Is ‘Going, Going, Gone’ Acoustic for His 2023 Grammys Performance

Luke Combs brought his native North Carolina to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), delivering a twang-infused performance of “Going, Going, Gone” from his 2022 album, Growin’ Up. Combs, dressed in a gray plaid suit and trousers, sang the track — which details a woman who not only moves on easily, but also does not feel tied down — with his blue acoustic guitar and a backing band filled with drums and violins. “Like a runaway southbound train/ Like an Arizona desert rain/ Like lightning in the sky/ Like fireworks in July/ Like a left...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Can the Grammys Ever Win if Beyoncé Keeps Losing?

It’s a little funny — though maybe not to her or her fans — to think about how Beyoncé, now literally the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after her four wins on Sunday (Feb. 5), is also now the figure most associated with long-suffering frustration on Music’s Biggest Night. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Despite her 32 career victories — mostly across the R&B and pop categories (and even a Big Four win, song of the year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2010) — the discourse surrounding the Grammys has increasingly titled towards album...
Billboard

Mary J. Blige Spreads the Self-Love Around With ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ at the 2023 Grammys

Just moments after Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, hip-hop-soul superstar Mary J. Blige gave the crowd a chance to take a breath on Sunday night (Feb. 5). The singer appeared during the live telecast to perform her single “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Descending from a high platform clad in a skin-tight crystalline dress with rhinestoned boots and gloves to match, Blige delivered her personalized message of self-love and confidence with her once-in-a-generation voice. “Sometimes, you gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘Good morning, gorgeous,'” the star sang. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 As...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy