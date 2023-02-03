White Reaper Score First Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 With ‘Pages’

White Reaper notches its No. 1 on Billboard ’s Adult Alternative Airplay with “Pages,” which lifts to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey.

The song becomes the Kentucky band’s second top 10, after its debut entry “Might Be Right” hit No. 4 in 2019.

In between the two tracks, the quintet also appeared on the chart with the No. 19-peaking “Real Long Time” in 2020.

White Reaper is the second straight act to earn a first No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay, following TALK , whose “Run Away to Mars” led the two preceding weeks.

Concurrently, “Pages” rises 10-9 on Alternative Airplay , a new high. It’s likewise White Reaper’s second top 10, after “Right” reigned for a week in 2020.

On the all- rock -format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, “Pages” leaps 19-13 with 2.3 million audience impressions, a boost of 10%, according to Luminate.

“Pages” is the lead single from White Reaper’s newly released fourth album Waiting for a Ride , which arrived Jan. 27.

All Billboard charts dated Feb. 11 will refresh on Billboard.com Tuesday, Feb. 7.