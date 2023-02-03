ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history

JASPER, Ga. - The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City." And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious...
JASPER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism

ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Project aims to preserve Lithonia’s Bruce Street School

LITHONIA, Ga. - It’s funny, the things you remember about school. For Allene Smith Harper, it’s the sound of the bell, the smell of the kitchen, and the feeling of the chilly morning air. "We had to get up early in the morning, and it was cold," says...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car slams into mobile home

One person was killed and three others injured after a car slammed into a mobile home in Buford, Ga. Officials confirmed the driver lost their life. A woman, her husband and their son were taken to the hospital.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Watchdog rates Atlanta police complaints following beating of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA - An Atlanta watchdog group said police officers in this city cross the line on occasion during encounters with citizens. But one member of the group told FOX 5 he had never seen anything in Atlanta like what happened in the released bodycam footage of Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. - One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home. The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford. Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home. Daniel Franco was...
BUFORD, GA

