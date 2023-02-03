Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history
JASPER, Ga. - The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City." And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious...
fox5atlanta.com
Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism
ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
fox5atlanta.com
Project aims to preserve Lithonia’s Bruce Street School
LITHONIA, Ga. - It’s funny, the things you remember about school. For Allene Smith Harper, it’s the sound of the bell, the smell of the kitchen, and the feeling of the chilly morning air. "We had to get up early in the morning, and it was cold," says...
fox5atlanta.com
Jewish Georgia State Representative finds anti-Semitic message on North Fulton County driveway
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Over the first full weekend of February, North Fulton County residents reported anti-Jewish flyers dumped on their lawns by a hate group. One of the recipients of those messages was a lawmaker who just happens to be working on a bill aimed at combating hate. "You...
fox5atlanta.com
Friends honor life of popular Atlanta nightclub owner murdered
Michael Gidewon, 50, was the co-owner of Republic Nightclub. Police say he was killed late Saturday night after kicking out an unruly customer. Memorials continue to pour in for the beloved Atlanta business owner.
fox5atlanta.com
Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance
ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
fox5atlanta.com
Family recalls finding pregnant sister strangled in Gainesville apartment: 'She was lifeless'
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A frantic 911 call on January 29th paints the scary moments for the sister of 22-year-old Juana Jose as she calls for an ambulance to the family apartment on Cooley Drive in Gainesville with the help of an interpreter. "My sister is dying, I don't know what's...
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Republic Lounge murder: 911 calls report shooting of co-owner Michael Gidewon
ATLANTA - For the first time, eyewitness accounts have been released of a deadly shooting in West Midtown. Saturday morning, the owner of the Republic Lounge nightclub was gunned down just outside the club. Several calls to 911 were made Saturday morning, right after the shooting that claimed the life...
fox5atlanta.com
Car slams into mobile home
One person was killed and three others injured after a car slammed into a mobile home in Buford, Ga. Officials confirmed the driver lost their life. A woman, her husband and their son were taken to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County Schools celebrate Braves' Michael Harris with his own day
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Fans are used to seeing him in Braves' red white and blue, but there was a time Michael Harris II rocked orange, green and white. Henry County Schools celebrated the breakout Braves player with "Michael Harris II Day" Tuesday. The Stockbridge High alum has had a monumental...
fox5atlanta.com
Watchdog rates Atlanta police complaints following beating of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA - An Atlanta watchdog group said police officers in this city cross the line on occasion during encounters with citizens. But one member of the group told FOX 5 he had never seen anything in Atlanta like what happened in the released bodycam footage of Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities conduct clearing operation at Atlanta public safety training center site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A massive law enforcement presence was out Monday morning clearing the woods at the site of Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center ahead of imminent construction for the controversial facility. SWAT teams from the Atlanta and DeKalb County police departments, as well as Georgia State...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Sailor from Marietta who died in Pearl Harbor attack identified through DNA testing
MARIETTA, Ga. - A sailor from Marietta will be laid to rest on Feb. 9, more than 82 years after he was killed. Shipfitter 3rd Class John Donald was one of the 429 sailors lost on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. December 7th, 1941 was a...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford
BUFORD, Ga. - One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home. The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford. Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home. Daniel Franco was...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 15-year-old wanted in connection with deadly double shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are looking for a 15-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood. Atlanta police say officer arrived...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price. Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26....
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police continue manhunt for 15-year-old double homicide suspect
Officials say the southwest Atlanta shooting killed a 25-year-old man and wounded a 40-year-old woman in her leg. Neighbors told FOX 5 they were shocked that something like this could happen in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of activist shot and killed near Atlanta police training center site holds news conference
ATLANTA - The family of a protestor killed by the Georgia State Patrol at the site of a planned police training center dubbed "Cop City" by opponents will be held a news conference Monday morning. "We know very little about what happened that day," said Jeff Filipovits, an attorney hired...
