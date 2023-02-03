ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Sports round-up: February 2

By Jeremy Lagos
Monticello Times
 4 days ago

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Big Lake girls basketball

The Hornets faced some stiff competition and dropped their last three games. They played St. Francis on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and lost 64-44. Junior Rylie Sternquist led all scorers with 29 points.

On Friday, Jan. 27 Big Lake hosted Becker in a double-header on Mental Health Awareness Night. The girls lost to the second-ranked team in Class 3A Becker 69-14.

Earlier this week, Zimmerman came to town on Monday and won 77-54. Sternquist had 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Eighth-grade guard Ashley Fitzgibbons scored 11 points and had 3 rebounds. Senior center Emma Jacobs had 10 rebounds.

On Tuesday Big Lake (1-15, 1-5 Mississippi 8) played Princeton (6-11, 3-5). Monticello (14-4, 5-2) comes to Big Lake on Friday. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the girls play at North Branch (4-12, 1-6).

Big Lake dance

The Big Lake dance team was at Mounds View High School on Saturday, Jan. 28. The kick and jazz teams both took sixth at the Mounds View Invite. The kick team scored their second-highest score this season and third-highest in program history with 295 points. The jazz team set a program record after they scored 318.

Junior captain Rowan Payne was named All-State in jazz for Class 2A.

Big Lake gymnastics

The top-ranked team in Class A had a meet at St. Francis High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and competed at True Team state at Worthington Learning Center/Gymnastics Facility on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Hornets left Worthington as True Team Class A state champions. They beat Detroit Lakes by 0.2, 176.200-176.00. Worthington took third. The Hornets scored 44.975 on the vault, 44.0 on the bars, 42.450 on the beam and 44.775 on the floor.

On Thursday Big Lake hosts Cambridge-Isanti at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 is senior night. Senior night against Becker begins at 6 p.m. The Section 7A gymnastics tournament is on Friday, Feb. 17 at St. Francis High School starting at 5 p.m.

Big Lake boys hockey

The Eagles lost 5-4 in their only game last week to Breckenridge/Wahpeton. The Jan. 28 game was played at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, ND.

Junior forward Trevor Briggs, junior forward Jase Tobako, sophomore forward Garrett Marotz and senior forward Eli Scheideman all scored a goal. Sophomore goaltender Thomas Zerwas made 22 saves on 24 shots (.917 save percentage) in the loss.

On Tuesday, Becker/Big Lake (7-10, 1-6) played Prairie Centre (5-12). On Thursday they play Princeton (8-10, 3-5) at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. Puck drop against the Tigers is 6 p.m. On Friday they play Moose Lake Area (3-14) at Riverside Arena starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Eagles play Mora/Milaca (5-11-1) for their third straight game and fourth in five days at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena starting at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they play Pine City Area (8-9-1, 3-5-1) at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena starting at 7:15 p.m.

Big Lake wrestling

Big Lake hosted Becker for a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Bulldogs won 56-20.

The Hornets won four matches; sophomore Cash Stortz (120 lbs.) beat Tyler Hall on a fall at 1:14, junior Zack Smith (138 lbs.) beat Drew May 6-4, senior Nolan Reiter (145 lbs.) beat Jake Rosenow on a technical fall, 18-3, and senior Kane Lapointe (285 lbs.) won via forfeit.

On Tuesday Big Lake was at Hutchinson High School for a quad with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Dassel-Cokato and Hutchinson. On Thursday they have a dual meet with the Tigers at Princeton High School starting at 6 p.m. and on Friday they have a road dual against Cambridge-Isanti also at 6 p.m.

Monticello boys basketball

The Magic went 0-3 over their last three games. They lost 63-57 to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Jan. 24. On Thursday, Jan. 26 they lost 68-55 to North Branch and on Monday they lost 61-41 to Rocori.

Sophomore guard Brayden Dollard scored a team-high 16 points against the Bluejackets. Sophomore forward Jackson Soroko had 15 points and junior forward Patrick Shobe had 11. Against the Vikings, Shobe led the way with 17. Dollard had 14 and Soroko had 10. Soroko led the Magic with 9 points against the Spartans.

On Tuesday Monticello (1-15, 0-7) played Becker (7-7, 4-3). On Friday they host Big Lake (9-5, 3-4) at 7 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 6 they start a four-game road trip against Willmar (6-10).

Monticello gymnastics

The Magic had an away meet against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 26. They won 140.300-128.500. They scored 36.325 on the vault, 34.875 on the bars, 33.300 on the beam and 35.800 on the floor.

Senior Raegan Bryant was first in all-around scoring at 35.850 and Lauren Hansen was second at 34.775.

On Tuesday they hosted Becker for a dual meet and on Friday they have a home meet against Moorhead starting at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they have another home meet against St. Francis starting at 6 p.m.

Monticello boys hockey

The Moose went 2-1 over their last three games and sit atop the Mississippi 8 with 17 points and an 8-0-1 record. Chisago Lakes is in second with 11 points at 5-1-1.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26 they beat Northern Edge 9-1. Senior Quintin Brooks (2 goals/1 assist), senior Brayden Dunn (3 assists) and senior Jake Larson (1 goal/2 assists) all had 3-point nights. Junior goaltender Owen Soderholm made 21 saves on 22 shots (.955 save percentage).

On Thursday, Jan. 26 the Moose beat Hutchinson 4-1. Senior Robbie Harris had 2 goals. Juniors Gunnar Simon and Roman Thompson had the other two goals. Soderholm made 31 of 32 saves (.969 save percentage) for his 12th win this season.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 they lost to Alexandria 3-2. Dunn (Brooks) scored at 3:30 of the first period and Brooks (Harris) scored at 11:11 of the second period. Soderholm saved 24 of 27 saves (.889 percent) in the loss.

The Moose have three remaining home games. On Thursday Monticello (12-7-1, 8-0-1) plays Pine City Area (8-9-1, 3-5-1), on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they host Buffalo (10-7-2) and on Friday, Feb. 10 they play Princeton (8-10, 3-5). All those games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Monticello wrestling

On Friday, Jan. 27 the Monticello wrestling team traveled to Maple Lake High School for a dual meet against Annandale/Maple Lake. They lost 49-22, but senior Griffen Fieldseth (160 lbs.) picked up his 60th career win in an 8-0 major decision over Carson Cooper.

Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach (106 lbs.) beat Abby Gindele on a fall at 4:50, senior Mason Bauer (182 lbs.) beat Alex Sundberg 3-1, senior Mason Smith (195 lbs.) Carter Courtright on a fall at 1:05 and junior Ben Bauer (285 lbs.) beat Adam Klatt 2-1 for Monticello’s other wins.

On Thursday Monticello hosts a triangular at the Monticello Middle School beginning at 5 p.m. against Mound Westonka and Zimmerman and on Friday they travel to Champlin Park High School for a triangular beginning at 4 p.m.

Monticello, MN
