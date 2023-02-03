Magic squash Vikings for 13th win of season

Monticello girls basketball has been in fine form all season and that continued last week in wins over North Branch and Rocori. The week started with a road loss to Cambridge-Isanti, but the girls continued their streak and are now 4-0 following a loss this season.

The loss to the Bluejackets occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the win against the Vikings coming two days later, and then handled the Spartans last Friday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Good teams beat the teams they’re supposed to beat and Monticello did their job when they took care of North Branch 68-31. The red and black started the game on a 28-0 run and went deep into the bench before the first half was over.

A lack of playmakers caused North Branch to struggle to even get quality looks for the first 10 minutes of the game and they didn’t get their first field goal to fall until 5:16 left in the first half. Monticello came up with 18 steals and that helped them get off to such a large lead.

“Our kids come out to play ready to go no matter what,” said Head Coach Craig Geyen after the win. “Our defense really rose up and did a lot of good things. It led to some baskets. We were able to go; stop, score, stop, score, which is fun. They just keep competing. They’re a good group of kids and fun to coach.”

Geyen works on pressuring the ball while on defense and they really work to make teams uncomfortable while on offense.

The Vikings got their first chance at points with 8:09 left when Monticello put North Branch in the bonus, but the Vikings missed their free throw and remained scoreless trailing 26-0. Monti got another bucket to go up 28 but a foul about 90 feet from the basket sent North Branch back to the line. They sunk both foul shots to finally get on the board.

With 5:43 left in the first, the Magic took a 34-2 lead after senior Miranda Smith scored down low forcing the away side to call a timeout. It worked as 25 seconds later the Vikings finally scored their first bucket of the game and finished off the old-fashioned three-point play.

Monticello went to their bench and took a 43-13 lead into the break after the Vikings were able to hit a couple of threes to end the half.

It was complete utter domination by Monticello in the first 18 minutes. They didn’t allow a point for the first 10 minutes and only gave up three field goals.

The second half was much of the same. Monticello was able to go deep into their bench and every healthy body got minutes. Much of the second half was spent in running time. They took their foot off the gas and only outscored the Vikings 25-18 in the second half.

The scoring was spread around for the Magic. Senior Lily Manning led the team with 12 points and fellow senior Sophia Haase was second on the night with 10. Freshman Sam Voll had 8 points. Seniors Liv Hanson, Faith Carson, Graycee Roubinek, and freshman Abby Ruda all had 7. Smith had 6 points for Monticello. Senior Sammi May and freshman Aubrey Krienke also scored in the game.

Geyen mentioned it was big to get so many kids varsity minutes because they graduate eight seniors from the team this season. Amongst the regular rotation players, Voll (9) and Nebben (11) are the only underclassmen.

“Those kids have to get varsity experience. We played all 13 first half and all 13 second half. They get to play with our older kids and experienced kids and they get to have some experience on their own without those kids. How do they rise up and what do they do? You never know when you’re going to need them whether it’s this year or next year, or whatever. We want to make sure that those kids are ready to go and not shell-shocked when it’s their turn,” said Geyen.

Haase and Manning both had 4 steals and Voll pitched in 3. Haase had 5 rebounds with Hanson and junior Ava Nebben both pulling in 4.

In their 64-54 win over Rocori, Manning led the way with 22 points with Voll chipping in with 16. Voll also had 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Smith had 6 points and 8 rebounds, and a block. Hanson had 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal. They had an 11-point lead at halftime.

The offense struggled in their 10-point loss to Cambridge-Isanti. Voll had 15 and Manning had 12.

Monticello (14-4, 5-2 Mississippi 8) played Becker (13-3, 8-0) on Tuesday and play Big Lake (1-14, 1-5) on Friday in Big Lake starting at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the Magic are hosting Eden Valley-Watkins (7-10) at 7 p.m.