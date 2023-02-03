Read full article on original website
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Biden administration tells Supreme Court Title 42 will end when Covid-19 public health emergency expires
(CNN) -- The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that its intent to let the coronavirus public health emergency expire in May will moot the ongoing case over a Trump-era border restriction. "Absent other relevant developments, the end of the public health emergency will (among other consequences) terminate the...
Alabama community rallies in support of a Black author after school district cancels Black History Month event
(CNN) -- A suburban Alabama community is rallying behind a Black author after the school district rescinded an invitation to have him speak and read his books at local elementary schools during Black History Month. Award-winning children's book author Derrick Barnes, known for writing stories for and featuring Black children,...
