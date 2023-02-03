Hornets turn gym into bakery against Bulldogs

There was a party at Big Lake High School on Friday, Jan. 26. Becker was in town for a basketball double-header and the Hornets got the party started off with a bang. Neither team shot particularly great, but Big Lake played well fundamentally and in a packed gym the energy levels were high.

Big Lake shot just 37.1 percent and 28 percent from three while Becker shot 36.5 percent and 30.4 percent from three, but the Hornets led in points off turnovers, transition points, second-chance points, and points in the paint.

Junior forward Owen Layton led Big Lake with 20 points in 38 minutes and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe. He also made two threes, hauled in five rebounds, came up with two steals, and swatted one shot.

Layton was one of four Hornet players to reach double digits in the scoring column; senior forward Carson Kunz (15), senior guard Mitchell Hill (10) and junior guard Trevor Maruska (10).

A big reason Layton thinks the scoring is so balanced is that everybody is a willing passer, “I think some of the reasons why we have such a balanced offense is we have a lot of talented players on the roster and all of our guys are unselfish and are willing to pass it to the guy who is having their night,” said Layton.

Owen has taken on a bigger role in the offense while his brother Kade is recovering from an injury. Owen has taken on added responsibility as a scorer, and playmaker, and brings a little bit of everything to the team.

Layton and Maruska combined to start the game on a 10-2 run against Becker. Both had five points. Layton increased his total to seven after he hit a pull-up midrange shot to put the Hornets up 12-5 with 12:00 left in the first half.

The blue and gold played some nice defense against the Bulldogs. They hustled back on defense after turnovers to limit Becker’s fast break chances and came up with a bunch of steals. Big Lake finished with seven steals and forced Becker to turn the ball over 19 times.

With 9:20 left Kunz and Maruska both came up with offensive rebounds and the ball was swung to a wide-open Hill at the top of the key and he made one of his two three-pointers to take a 10-point lead, 15-5.

Freshman forward Owen Wilczek, nursing an ankle injury, came in and drilled a corner three to double-up Becker 24-12 with 5:08 remaining. The Bulldogs responded with an 8-2 run and got to within six.

Junior forward Isaiah Terlinden got a putback to go with 40 seconds left and then Layton got two free throws to fall with 8.3 seconds left before the break, but Becker knocked down a tough, contested corner three at the buzzer to close the gap to 32-28.

The boys were buzzing to start the second half; Hill and Maruska both hit a three-pointer to help get the lead back to double-digits, 40-28 with 15:20 left.

Big Lake attacked the offensive glass and thanks to 16 offensive rebounds, scored 15 second-chance points. Becker’s 19 turnovers led to 21 points for Big Lake, 13 of those coming in transition. Big Lake outscored Becker in the paint 32-22 and shot 10 more free throws than the Bulldogs.

The lead pretty much stayed at double-digits for the rest of the half. Big Lake broke down the late-game press and iced the game at the free throw line in the final few minutes. The Hornets made 16/21 free throws (76.2 percent) with Layton (6-for-6) and Hill (2-for-2) going perfect at the line while Kunz was 7-for-10.

It was Big Lake’s ninth win of the season as they improved to 9-5, 3-4 in the Mississippi 8 after losing 75-69 to St. Francis earlier in the week on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Big Lake played Princeton (13-3, 6-1) on Tuesday. On Thursday the boys host Zimmerman (6-9). On Friday they are on the road against Monticello (1-15, 0-7) and On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they’re back home against North Branch (9-8, 2-5). All of those games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.