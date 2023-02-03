Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into house in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in northeast Oklahoma City.
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
Trees uprooted, stolen from El Reno church
City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov. Stitt gives his 5th State of the State address.
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
Dozens of Edmond residents left with broken water heaters
Dozens of Logan County homeowners in the same neighborhood say their water heaters either burst or had valve-issues overnight on Sunday.
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Eastside Pizza House’s missing boombox returned
Oklahoma City's Eastside Pizza House is offering a $500 reward for information on/the return of its display boombox.
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
City of Newcastle prepares for new fire station
Officials with the City of Newcastle are looking ahead as crews begin work on a new fire station.
Mustang woman conned out of thousands of dollars in puppy scam
Eventually, she was out $5,800... and still, no puppy.
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons.
Traffic stop leads police to find 123 pounds of meth
A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to a massive drug bust, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
Woman says OG&E won’t pay her promised reimbursement for broken gas line
A former Mustang homeowner is saying OG&E owes her money and they're giving her the runaround.
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
Oklahoma County Jail inmate pleads guilty in cellmate’s 2021 murder
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate recently pleaded guilty in Oklahoma County District Court to the 2021 murder of his cellmate.
Anderson Sidelined By Surgery, Boone Honored for Cowboys
There was good and bad news for Oklahoma State's men's basketball team on Monday.
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
