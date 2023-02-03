ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

KOMO News

1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
ARLINGTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police seize gun from teens driving stolen car in South Beacon Hill

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police arrested two teenagers, one driving a stolen car and the other with a gun, early Saturday morning in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood. At 5:18 a.m., two Seattle officers who were on their way to accompany two other officers at a disturbance call spotted a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More than 260 without power in Kent after car slams into utility pole

KENT, Wash. — Hundreds were without power in Kent early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4th Avenue and West James Street. The intersection is located a couple of blocks east of the accesso ShoWare Center and about a block north of Kent Station.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

80-year-old woman dies day after hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk

SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died a day after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of raping woman returned to her Seattle apartment hours later

SEATTLE — A man is behind bars accused of raping and robbing a woman inside her South Lake Union apartment in Seattle. The 30-year-old man entered the woman's apartment shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and raped her at knifepoint, stole her purse, and took off, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD) officials. Police believe the man snuck into the building as another person was leaving and then made his way to the woman's floor via a stairwell.
SEATTLE, WA

