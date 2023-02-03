SEATTLE, Wash. — Police arrested two teenagers, one driving a stolen car and the other with a gun, early Saturday morning in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood. At 5:18 a.m., two Seattle officers who were on their way to accompany two other officers at a disturbance call spotted a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car.

