KOMO News
1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters
ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
KOMO News
Seattle police seize gun from teens driving stolen car in South Beacon Hill
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police arrested two teenagers, one driving a stolen car and the other with a gun, early Saturday morning in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood. At 5:18 a.m., two Seattle officers who were on their way to accompany two other officers at a disturbance call spotted a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car.
KOMO News
Woman killed, forklift driver arrested for DUI after crash on Aurora Ave in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. and was still blocking all north and southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue...
KOMO News
Seattle police chief acknowledges safety issues after crime report but remains optimistic
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz acknowledges many people don't feel safe in the city, however he's feeling optimistic following the latest crime data from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). SPD's 2022 crime report shows violent crime increased by 4% and the most significant increase came from homicides,...
KOMO News
Restaurant owner says crime and insurance rates are pushing him out of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in the Seattle suburb of Tukwila. Once it’s finished, Bui plans to close Dong Thap’s flagship location in Seattle’s Chinatown International...
KOMO News
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
Community left in shock after man punches, gropes woman working in Green Lake area
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle community is in shock after a woman was reportedly groped and punched in their Green Lake-area neighborhood. Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a man they say attacked a woman near North 56th Street and Kirkwood Place North, then led police foot chase through a busy neighborhood.
KOMO News
More than 260 without power in Kent after car slams into utility pole
KENT, Wash. — Hundreds were without power in Kent early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4th Avenue and West James Street. The intersection is located a couple of blocks east of the accesso ShoWare Center and about a block north of Kent Station.
KOMO News
80-year-old woman dies day after hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk
SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died a day after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
KOMO News
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
KOMO News
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
KOMO News
Kent Police announce free giveaway of steering wheel locks for select Hyundai, Kia drivers
KENT, Wash. — Kent residents that own a KIA, or a pre-2022 Hyundai (with a key ignition start) will soon be eligible to receive a free stealing wheel lock from the Kent Police Department. Since Kent Police has not received the locks yet, there is no set distribution date....
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
KOMO News
Over $17 million worth of drugs seized in 2022, King County Sheriff's Office says
SEATTLE, Wash. — New numbers from the King County Sheriff’s Office show a total of $17.5 million worth of drugs were seized in 2022 before they hit the streets. This could be considered the first time we've gotten insight into just how bad the drug epidemic is in King County and the significant effort to keep drugs out of the wrong hands.
KOMO News
Man accused of raping woman returned to her Seattle apartment hours later
SEATTLE — A man is behind bars accused of raping and robbing a woman inside her South Lake Union apartment in Seattle. The 30-year-old man entered the woman's apartment shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and raped her at knifepoint, stole her purse, and took off, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD) officials. Police believe the man snuck into the building as another person was leaving and then made his way to the woman's floor via a stairwell.
KOMO News
Northshore School District warns community of possible luring incidents near schools
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Parents in the Northshore School District received an email on Friday, warning of two possible luring incidents near school bus stops. In the message to parents, school district representatives said the incidents occurred near Skyview Middle School, as well as near Canyon Park Middle School.
KOMO News
Shoreline man pleads guilty to possession of ammunition after keeping arsenal at hotel
SEATTLE — A 45-year-old Shoreline man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of ammunition as part of an arsenal he held at a downtown Seattle hotel. Rustam Yusupov faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). His plea came in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
KOMO News
The job outlook after Seattle, King County lift COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
SEATTLE — COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required for Seattle and King County workers outside of healthcare settings. For those who lost their jobs for refusing to get the vaccine, it's unclear whether they’ll get their jobs back. This guidance from public officials released Monday is based on...
KOMO News
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as threat decreases
SEATTLE — King County and the City of Seattle are no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday following guidance from Public Health - Seattle & King County. (If viewing...
KOMO News
Parents rally to save elementary schools from potential closures in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Thousands of parents in the Bellevue School District are banding together to demand answers about the data being used by the district, leading it to say that three schools need to be closed. A few dozen parents and their students stood outside district headquarters Monday evening...
