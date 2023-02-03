Read full article on original website
Penfield town supervisor resigns
Penfield, N.Y. — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti announced her resignation Monday, in order to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, released a statement Tuesday. I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not...
Local advocates push NYS lawmakers to boost funding for early intervention services
Rochester, N.Y. — Local parents and care providers delivered a collective call Tuesday in Albany to further help infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. 13WHAM has learned 326 children in Monroe County have been waiting for early intervention services, with most of those children waiting longer than one month.
Officer sues Greece Police Department over investigation into former chief's crash
Greece, N.Y. — Greece, N.Y. — The former deputy police chief who claimed he was retaliated against for raising concerns about a 2021 crash that led to the resignation of Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe is now taking the department and town to court. Casey Voelkl is suing...
St. John Fisher University holds leadership conference for students
Rochester, N.Y. — Students from six area colleges and universities came together to develop and hone leadership skills on Sunday at the inaugural Intercollegiate Student Leadership Conference: Building New Paths. The conference is designed for undergraduates involved in student governments association or those who hold campus leadership positions to...
Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams
Rochester, N.Y. — Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at Rochester Institute of Technology. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their...
Geneva man shot on Seneca Street
Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Rochester Turkish community responds to earthquake disaster with donations, prayers
Chili, N.Y. — Rochester's Turkish community watched in horror, along with the rest of the world, as it learned about the damage left by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Members of the Turkish Society of Rochester began organizing donations right away to send money to Turkey to buy clothing, food, medicine and anything else people may need as they recover from the disaster.
13WHAM sponsoring Cares for Kids Radiothon benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM is a proud sponsor of the Cares for Kids Radiothon, benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital. The drive is coming up Thursday and Friday, with proceeds going toward comfort and quality care for patients, training health care professionals, and research. Those interested in donating can click here...
Parolee convicted of fatally shooting man, injuring another during 2022 Rochester robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges for a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side last spring. A jury convicted Jarrelle Williams, 39, of murder Monday for the death of Sharell Brown, 43, April 15, 2022 on Phelps Avenue. Prosecutors said...
Doug Emblidge, Ginny Ryan to serve as grand marshals of Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — A pair of familiar faces will host the upcoming Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade,. Longtime 13WHAM anchors Doug Emblidge and Ginny Ryan will serve as honorary grand marshals for the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. BACKGROUND: Doug Emblidge signs off after 39...
British-based firm Edwards coming to Western NY to support semiconductor industry, Micron
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that Edwards, a British-based world leader in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry, received economic development awards by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees. It was announced in November that Edwards would build a new facility...
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
Local Vietnam veteran holds book signing event for memoir on war experiences
Rochester, N.Y. - A local veteran held an event, sharing his remarkable journey during the Vietnam War. Paul Gardner served as a helicopter gunner for the U.S. Army, earning him an award for heroism back in 1968. Sunday, he held a book signing event in Rochester, his hometown, for his...
Pedestrian struck and killed by car on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A pedestrian struck by a car on Lake Avenue late Monday night has died. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Lake Avenue near Eldorado Place. Police found a man in his 50s with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead the Strong Memorial Hospital. The driver...
Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue
A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio
Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in
Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
Near record warmth in WNY today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It turned out to be the warmest day of the year (so far) for Rochester. The air temperature reached the low 50s near the city and middle 50s in the Genesee Valley. The record high for February 7th is 56 degrees and was set back in...
Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'
Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
