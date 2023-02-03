Institute of Music For Children Opens Registration For Afterschool Arts Institute Spring Progra
Elizabeth, NJ - The Institute of Music for Children has opened registrations for their Afterschool Arts Institute spring program. This program is open for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and will offer in-person classes and private lessons in music, dance, culinary arts, acting, and more. Students have the chance to explore their interests and deepen their understanding of the arts throughout this twelve-week program.
Programs offered include:
Instrumental Music:
Guitar
Piano
Violin
African Drumming
Drumline
Performing Arts:
Hip Hop Dance
Movin’ & Shakin’
Acting
Singing
Dance
Ballet
African Dance
Visual Arts
Art Workshop
Anime/Cartooning
Painter’s Studio
Fashion Design
Jewelry Making
Media Classes
Digital Music Makers
Recording Studio + Podcasting
The Remix + Music Production
Specialty Classes
Young Chefs + Tik Tok Creation
Glo Girls Club self-esteem
Karate
The Institute of Music for Children offers payment plans, sibling discounts, and member rates. There will be an open house tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, 2023, and the deadline to register is Wednesday February 8, 2023.
To register for the open house visit: www.instituteofmusic.org/
Comments / 0