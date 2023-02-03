ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Institute of Music For Children Opens Registration For Afterschool Arts Institute Spring Progra

By Casey Abline
 4 days ago

Elizabeth, NJ - The Institute of Music for Children has opened registrations for their Afterschool Arts Institute spring program. This program is open for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and will offer in-person classes and private lessons in music, dance, culinary arts, acting, and more. Students have the chance to explore their interests and deepen their understanding of the arts throughout this twelve-week program.

Programs offered include:

Instrumental Music:

Guitar
Piano
Violin
African Drumming
Drumline

Performing Arts:

Hip Hop Dance
Movin’ & Shakin’
Acting
Singing
Dance
Ballet
African Dance

Visual Arts

Art Workshop
Anime/Cartooning
Painter’s Studio
Fashion Design
Jewelry Making

Media Classes

Digital Music Makers
Recording Studio + Podcasting
The Remix + Music Production

Specialty Classes

Young Chefs + Tik Tok Creation
Glo Girls Club self-esteem
Karate

The Institute of Music for Children offers payment plans, sibling discounts, and member rates. There will be an open house tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, 2023, and the deadline to register is Wednesday February 8, 2023.

To register for the open house visit: www.instituteofmusic.org/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juYb4_0kbrrtur00

TAPinto.net

