Institute of Music For Children Opens Registration For Afterschool Arts Institute Spring Progra

Elizabeth, NJ - The Institute of Music for Children has opened registrations for their Afterschool Arts Institute spring program. This program is open for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and will offer in-person classes and private lessons in music, dance, culinary arts, acting, and more. Students have the chance to explore their interests and deepen their understanding of the arts throughout this twelve-week program.

Programs offered include:

Instrumental Music:

Guitar

Piano

Violin

African Drumming

Drumline

Performing Arts:

Hip Hop Dance

Movin’ & Shakin’

Acting

Singing

Dance

Ballet

African Dance

Visual Arts

Art Workshop

Anime/Cartooning

Painter’s Studio

Fashion Design

Jewelry Making

Media Classes

Digital Music Makers

Recording Studio + Podcasting

The Remix + Music Production

Specialty Classes

Young Chefs + Tik Tok Creation

Glo Girls Club self-esteem

Karate

The Institute of Music for Children offers payment plans, sibling discounts, and member rates. There will be an open house tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, 2023, and the deadline to register is Wednesday February 8, 2023.

To register for the open house visit: www.instituteofmusic.org/



