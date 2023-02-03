ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Ladine leads Washington to upset of No. 2 Stanford

SEATTLE — Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday. Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Piroshky Piroshky opening new location in Seattle Summit Convention Center

SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky is opening a fourth location in the newly opened Seattle Convention Center (SCC) expansion. Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, announced the opening on Tuesday. Sagan said the restaurant will be on street level across the street from the Paramount Theatre however a date for the opening was not released.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Consumers' Checkbook: Sales are rarely deals

SEATTLE — No matter the weekend or time of year, retailers seem to always be offering a big sale. But how much of a discount are consumers really getting, especially if those retailers never really sell the product for the original price?. Research done by a consumer advocacy group...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

80-year-old woman dies day after hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk

SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died a day after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
SEATTLE, WA

