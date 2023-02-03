EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO