The job outlook after Seattle, King County lift COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
SEATTLE — COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required for Seattle and King County workers outside of healthcare settings. For those who lost their jobs for refusing to get the vaccine, it's unclear whether they’ll get their jobs back. This guidance from public officials released Monday is based on...
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
Could social housing work in Seattle? Voters will decide in February special election
SEATTLE — In a special election on Feb. 14, Seattle voters will decide on creating a new government housing authority that would help to determine the feasibility of social housing in the city. Initiative 135 was placed on the ballot by a group of housing and homelessness advocates called...
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as threat decreases
SEATTLE — King County and the City of Seattle are no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday following guidance from Public Health - Seattle & King County. (If viewing...
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer
SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
Restaurant owner says crime and insurance rates are pushing him out of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in the Seattle suburb of Tukwila. Once it’s finished, Bui plans to close Dong Thap’s flagship location in Seattle’s Chinatown International...
Edmonds Superintendent finalist forum held as district repairs internet outage
EDMONDS, Wash. — Email access is being restored at the Edmonds School District, according to officials who spoke to KOMO on Tuesday, as the district deals with substantial technology problems. They also said there is a plan in place when it comes to protecting students’ grade records. This...
Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
Parents rally to save elementary schools from potential closures in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Thousands of parents in the Bellevue School District are banding together to demand answers about the data being used by the district, leading it to say that three schools need to be closed. A few dozen parents and their students stood outside district headquarters Monday evening...
Ladine leads Washington to upset of No. 2 Stanford
SEATTLE — Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday. Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left.
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally.
Piroshky Piroshky opening new location in Seattle Summit Convention Center
SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky is opening a fourth location in the newly opened Seattle Convention Center (SCC) expansion. Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, announced the opening on Tuesday. Sagan said the restaurant will be on street level across the street from the Paramount Theatre however a date for the opening was not released.
Consumers' Checkbook: Sales are rarely deals
SEATTLE — No matter the weekend or time of year, retailers seem to always be offering a big sale. But how much of a discount are consumers really getting, especially if those retailers never really sell the product for the original price?. Research done by a consumer advocacy group...
Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
80-year-old woman dies day after hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk
SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died a day after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
