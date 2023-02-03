Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire
SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
tapinto.net
Gunmen Threaten Hillsborough Resident Outside Dover Court Residence
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A Dover Court resident headed outside to start his car early Monday morning before heading to work was confronted by two gunmen, who police say were breaking into cars in the vicinity. They pointed their weapons at the resident, demanding that he empty his pockets, according to...
Ocean County Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Crash
LACEY – A Jackson man is dead after a serious accident involving his side by side off-road vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said. Lacey Township Police were called to the scene of Lacey Materials at around 5:22 p.m on February 4 where they found 58-year-old Michael Damore unresponsive. Police...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting. On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint. Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
Howell Man Dies After Crashing into Barnegat Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township crashed into a concrete divider at the Barnegat toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday according to the New Jersey State Police. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision occurred at exit 68.9. Police confirmed he died at the scene. The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. and it is unclear as to what caused the accident. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Car Crash In Bensalem Sends Car Into La Luna Dance Hall
A two vehicle crash on the 4600 block of Bensalem Boulevard caused one car to smash through the wall and into the bar area of La Luna, which is a favorite catering hall In the area. It was just after 7:00 PM when that car, traveling on Bensalem Boulevard towards...
Police: 6 people charged for starting fire on multiple NJ Transit buses
Officials say that several NJ Transit buses were destroyed by fire in April 2022.
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
tapinto.net
New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Announces Prescribed Burning for Feb 6
Today, Feb. 6, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burning operations in the following areas;. Burlington County – Manchester Twp. – Manchester Wildlife Management Area. Burlington County – Shamong Township - Wharton State Forest. Burlington County – Washington Twp. – Private Property...
Sparta Police: Sparta Pharmacy Robbed in Early Morning Hours
SPARTA, NJ – Drugs were stolen from Sparta Pharmacy on January 30 after two people broke in by smashing the glass front door. Around 3 a.m. Sparta Police responded to an alarm, police said. Someone who had a key to the pharmacy was called to come to the store. They confirmed Narcotics had been taken, police said. Sparta Detectives reviewed surveillance videos and saw two people using a “mini sledge hammer” to break in. The video also showed the two rummaging through the pharmacy and leaving in only a few minutes, police said. According to police two other pharmacies in the region were broken into in the same way. Reports are that the pharmacies are in Jefferson and Roxbury but no further details have been confirmed.
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. A day later,...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
