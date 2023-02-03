SPARTA, NJ – Drugs were stolen from Sparta Pharmacy on January 30 after two people broke in by smashing the glass front door. Around 3 a.m. Sparta Police responded to an alarm, police said. Someone who had a key to the pharmacy was called to come to the store. They confirmed Narcotics had been taken, police said. Sparta Detectives reviewed surveillance videos and saw two people using a “mini sledge hammer” to break in. The video also showed the two rummaging through the pharmacy and leaving in only a few minutes, police said. According to police two other pharmacies in the region were broken into in the same way. Reports are that the pharmacies are in Jefferson and Roxbury but no further details have been confirmed.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO