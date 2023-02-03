ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the...
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting.  On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint.  Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief

Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
Howell Man Dies After Crashing into Barnegat Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday

BARNEGAT – A Howell Township crashed into a concrete divider at the Barnegat toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday according to the New Jersey State Police. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision occurred at exit 68.9.  Police confirmed he died at the scene. The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. and it is unclear as to what caused the accident. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries. 
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
Sparta Police: Sparta Pharmacy Robbed in Early Morning Hours

SPARTA, NJ – Drugs were stolen from Sparta Pharmacy on January 30 after two people broke in by smashing the glass front door.  Around 3 a.m. Sparta Police responded to an alarm, police said. Someone who had a key to the pharmacy was called to come to the store.  They confirmed Narcotics had been taken, police said. Sparta Detectives reviewed surveillance videos and saw two people using a “mini sledge hammer” to break in.  The video also showed the two rummaging through the pharmacy and leaving in only a few minutes, police said. According to police two other pharmacies in the region were broken into in the same way.  Reports are that the pharmacies are in Jefferson and Roxbury but no further details have been confirmed.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
