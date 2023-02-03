ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Bona Alum Connor Grey Invited to Mets' Spring Training

The New York Mets have invited Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to their spring training camp. The team announced Thursday it had invited 15 players, including six pitchers. The Mets' spring training schedule begins Feb. 25. The Mets signed Grey to a minor-league contract Jan. 11.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Woodbridge, Carteret Celebrate Black History Month

Woodbridge and Carteret have a host of February events to celebrate Black History Month, and recognize the many contributions that African-Americans have made to our nation, state and local communities. Woodbridge’s annual series of Black History Month events begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a flag-raising ceremony outside...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022.
YORKTOWN, NY

