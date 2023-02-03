Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.
HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and...
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of Wednesday's memorial service for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will attend. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo
KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
Essex County News: Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Shootings of Newark Police Officers
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old East Orange man on attempted murder charges for the shooting of two Newark police officers on Nov. 1, 2022. Kendall Howard is to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Friday, facing six felony charges in connection with the non-fatal shootings of Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul.
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot.
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
Fanwood Council Moves to Keeping Public Officials’ Home and Personal Information Private
FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Borough Council, at its monthly agenda/work session on Monday, Feb. 6, passed a resolution appointing a Redaction Officer to comply with Daniel’s Law, a 2020 measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that allows public officials to have their home addresses and other personal information removed from public government records.
Belmar Housing Authority Discusses Elevator Solutions
BELMAR, NJ — The Belmar Housing Authority Commission recently discussed potential solutions to the building’s elevator, which has had some issues in the past. The discussions come months after the elevator short-circuited after a power outage, leaving dozens of elderly residents stranded in the lobby for hours. According...
Thoughts On The Berkeley Heights Town Council Agenda 2.7.2023
On a glance at the town council agenda, the resolution authorizing an emergency appropriation for $1,533,525.00 raises some eyebrows. Why is the Council authorizing an emergency appropriation of $1.5 million?. Before this being discussed at the next meeting, it would be helpful to the public if the Council could provide...
Paterson's Own 'Renaissance Man' and Creator of the City's Public Access Channel to Receive Key to the City
PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the Key to the City to longtime Paterson resident, City of Paterson employee, and African-American trailblazer, John Ming on Monday. Mr. Ming, as he is known throughout the community, is retiring after 17 years of service as the City’s AV Specialist.
Nabbed! Holmdel Police Arrest Suspects, one adult 3 juveniles.
HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Sunday morning at 6:40 am, a resident on Kimball Turn in Holmdel, reported 3 males wearing dark clothing, ski masks and gloves on their property attempting to enter the garage. The homeowner made their presence known to the suspects, who then ran off...
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
Middlesex Prosecutor's Office Warns About Grandparent Scams
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is alerting residents to a trend of ‘Grandparent Scam,’ which targets the elderly into giving over large sums of money. Recently, the South Plainfield Police Department arrested two individuals who scammed a local elderly person out of $6,000, according to a press release.
