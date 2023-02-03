Read full article on original website
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. Rock Rapids Development Director Micah Freese tells us he was told that the Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents’...
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
kiwaradio.com
David Roth
David Roth age 84, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17th at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, IA, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be in the Gilman Township Cemetery in Ashton, IA.
kiwaradio.com
Verna Stettnichs
Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: Dizziness and Vertigo
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have all more than likely experienced some sort of spinning sensation in our daily lives but causes the odd feeling?. Craig Cantrall, a physical therapist at Spencer Hospital, tells us before a diagnosis can be reached for dizziness and vertigo it is important to know the difference between the two terms.
kiwaradio.com
Doon Voters To Decide On Community Center Bond Next Month
Doon, Iowa — A fundraiser a few weeks ago was heralded as the last activity in the Doon Community Center, formerly the Doon School. And now Doon officials are planning for a new community center. A bond issue will be put before the voters on March 7th. Built by...
kicdam.com
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Lenora Faye Mulder
Lenora Faye Mulder, age 95, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Reformed Church in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Private Family Burial...
more1049.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
KCRG.com
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
KCRG.com
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
kiwaradio.com
After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Causing Water Issues
Sheldon, Iowa — A water leak on 11th Street in Sheldon is causing issues for some Sheldon residents. Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker tells us 11th Street will be out of water overnight and likely into Wednesday morning in the 400, 500, 600 blocks. He says 4th Avenue will be out of water in the 900 and 1000 blocks, 5th Avenue will be out of water in the 900 and 1000 blocks, and some nearby areas will also have no water.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
