Decorah, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. Rock Rapids Development Director Micah Freese tells us he was told that the Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents’...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
kiwaradio.com

David Roth

David Roth age 84, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17th at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, IA, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be in the Gilman Township Cemetery in Ashton, IA.
TEMPE, AZ
kiwaradio.com

Verna Stettnichs

Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
GEORGE, IA
kicdam.com

Weekly Health Update: Dizziness and Vertigo

Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have all more than likely experienced some sort of spinning sensation in our daily lives but causes the odd feeling?. Craig Cantrall, a physical therapist at Spencer Hospital, tells us before a diagnosis can be reached for dizziness and vertigo it is important to know the difference between the two terms.
kiwaradio.com

Doon Voters To Decide On Community Center Bond Next Month

Doon, Iowa — A fundraiser a few weeks ago was heralded as the last activity in the Doon Community Center, formerly the Doon School. And now Doon officials are planning for a new community center. A bond issue will be put before the voters on March 7th. Built by...
DOON, IA
kicdam.com

Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand

Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing

SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Lenora Faye Mulder

Lenora Faye Mulder, age 95, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Reformed Church in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Private Family Burial...
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
OKOBOJI, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
WAVERLY, IA
97X

An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa

Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine

A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire

Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kscj.com

MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA

AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Causing Water Issues

Sheldon, Iowa — A water leak on 11th Street in Sheldon is causing issues for some Sheldon residents. Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker tells us 11th Street will be out of water overnight and likely into Wednesday morning in the 400, 500, 600 blocks. He says 4th Avenue will be out of water in the 900 and 1000 blocks, 5th Avenue will be out of water in the 900 and 1000 blocks, and some nearby areas will also have no water.
SHELDON, IA

