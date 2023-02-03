‘Indigenous Comic Con’ coming to First Americans Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Organizers say Indigenous POPX (IPX), ‘the original Indigenous Comic Con’, will be held March 10-12 at the First Americans Museum (FAM) in Oklahoma City.

The event features Indigenous celebrities, film screenings, cosplay contests, panel discussions and more.

Officials say IPX offers everything fans expect of a pop cultural celebration, with an added bonus of Indigenous heroes who will take center stage.

“I am so excited to have IPX back again for 2023 and thrilled that we get to work with First Americans Museum,” said Lee Francis, IV, Ph.D. (Laguna Pueblo), executive director of Native Realities Press and founder of IPX. “This is such an important event because it allows us, as Native people, to celebrate the work of Indigenous creatives and showcase our incredible contributions to pop culture.”

Three-day tickets are $75. One-day tickets range from $25 – $40. Additional packages and VIP experiences are also available for purchase.

“Indigenous POPX aligns with our mission at FAM to serve as a dynamic center promoting awareness about the unique cultures, diversity and contributions of First American Nations today,” said Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee), FAMstore manager. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy this unique event.”

This is the first time the event will take place in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the IPX website .

