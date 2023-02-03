ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more

By Dustin Massengill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyIKr_0kbrqkFl00

Editor’s Note: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language .

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Personalized license plates are typically a way for Kentuckians to show off some of their personality, but sometimes people want a little too much personality.

According to the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles, “All personalized plate requests must be pre-approved by the Cabinet’s Personalized Plate Review Committee prior to applying for your County Clerk.”

Well, nearly 500 personalized plates were rejected by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for various reasons.

Kentucky law says a plate can’t use more than six letters, including spaces, cannot discriminate against race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, can’t reflect a political party or promote a belief, faith, or religion, and plates cannot contain any trademarks or brand names.

So 471 plates, including ones like BOOTI, TRUMP-1, BUCEE1, and FART were applied for but rejected for one of these reasons. The majority of the rejected plates included obscene language or references to people or politics.

Some people just wanted others to easily recognize their cars with things like LYFT and MIDWF.

Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn’t apply to them. Or that having CLN AF on their car would keep them out of the car wash.

Other notable plates included someone looking for a girlfriend with NO GF, someone who misspelled beer with BFFR, one person really excited about their zodiac sign with TAURUS, and someone who held an opinion most would agree with, F CANCR.

Rejected Kentucky license plates:

  • IDGAF
  • SHTSHW
  • B4DSS
  • CLN AF
  • F BIDEN
  • SLOW-AF
  • MIDWF
  • F-BOMB
  • UAHOE
  • LGBTQ
  • SEXWRK
  • EV SUX
  • P1MP1N
  • FAST-AF
  • F CANCR
  • MAGA17
  • PRNHUB
  • LYFT
  • BADSAS
  • TAURUS
  • BFFR
  • NO GF
  • 200 MPH
A full list of rejected license plates can be found here . The contents of the list contain obscene and offensive language and may not be fit for all audiences.

