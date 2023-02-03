Read full article on original website
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police
A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
theexaminernews.com
Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill
Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
News 12
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment
GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
Police: Men killed in two separate Bridgeport shootings just hours apart
Police say they are still actively investigating both shootings and trying to track down the people responsible.
News 12
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
Bridgeport police add patrols after 2 homicides in close proximity within hours
The two homicides happened seven hours and a couple miles apart but are not connected, according to police.
Woman Attacks 2 Others In Wallkill Fight, Police Say
A woman from the area was charged for allegedly attacking two people with a hammer during a fight between neighbors. The incident took place in Orange County around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the town of Wallkill. State Police responded to a home on Maple Fields Drive in Wallkill...
Police: Person fatally struck by train at Jay Street station in Downtown Brooklyn
A person was struck by a train at the Jay Street station early Tuesday morning in Downtown Brooklyn, police say.
NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx have arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with murder for the death of Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27. On Tuesday, police reported the incident as a homicide. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. The post NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video shows twin brothers struck by school bus in Yonkers
The video shows the driver keep going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
