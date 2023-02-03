ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Daily Voice

School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police

A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
PEEKSKILL, NY
News 12

NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody

The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment

GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
GOSHEN, NY
News 12

Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel

Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Attacks 2 Others In Wallkill Fight, Police Say

A woman from the area was charged for allegedly attacking two people with a hammer during a fight between neighbors. The incident took place in Orange County around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the town of Wallkill. State Police responded to a home on Maple Fields Drive in Wallkill...
WALLKILL, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx have arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with murder for the death of Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27. On Tuesday, police reported the incident as a homicide. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. The post NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY

