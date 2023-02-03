ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series […] The post Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

ACLU to try Kansas death penalty in multi-day Wichita hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the ACLU has called the Kansas death penalty ineffective, racially discriminatory and unconstitutional, the group will put the law on trial with a multi-day hearing in Wichita. The ACLU has announced that its Capital Punishment Project has teamed up with the ACLU of Kansas and...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kobach threatens Walgreens with legal action over abortion access

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Office of the Attorney General issued a letter to Walgreens Monday warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business. Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens’ executive vice president, stating that the company’s plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans is […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion

I urge the Catholic Church and the Republican Party to refrain from seeking additional restrictions on abortion in the 2023 legislative session. Kansas voters rejected the imposition of Catholic teaching on abortion in August 2022, so why cause more strife in our state by debating abortion again? Instead, the Catholic Church should focus on one […] The post Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE

