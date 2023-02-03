Read full article on original website
Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill
Kansas National Guard's bill consolidating power of intelligence gathering inspires revolt among House conservatives keen to preserve civilian oversight.
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
Sedgwick County District Judge Phil Journey, a former GOP senator, urged the Kansas Legislature to consider five bills aimed at cutting domestic violence.
Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds
TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series […]
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It's also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […]
ACLU to try Kansas death penalty in multi-day Wichita hearing
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the ACLU has called the Kansas death penalty ineffective, racially discriminatory and unconstitutional, the group will put the law on trial with a multi-day hearing in Wichita. The ACLU has announced that its Capital Punishment Project has teamed up with the ACLU of Kansas and...
Kobach threatens Walgreens with legal action over abortion access
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Office of the Attorney General issued a letter to Walgreens Monday warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business. Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens’ executive vice president, stating that the company’s plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans is […]
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
ACLU takes Kansas Highway Patrol to court on a constitutional challenge of traffic stops leading to illegal detention and vehicle searches by drug dogs.
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […]
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
When must you stop for a school bus in Kansas? Here’s what state law says
Are drivers required to stop when there’s a turn lane?
Clay Wirestone: Statehouse scraps – Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans (Column)
Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like...
As conservatives push to combat 'woke' investing by KPERS, Kansas joins national trend
Lawmakers across the country are increasingly focused on where and how public money is being invested, with Kansas set to join in the national debate over what some have called "woke" investments that take into account nonfinancial factors. Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its...
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
I urge the Catholic Church and the Republican Party to refrain from seeking additional restrictions on abortion in the 2023 legislative session. Kansas voters rejected the imposition of Catholic teaching on abortion in August 2022, so why cause more strife in our state by debating abortion again? Instead, the Catholic Church should focus on one […]
Kansas death penalty to be argued in Wichita courtroom
A Sedgwick County judge will begin hearing arguments for and against the constitutionality of Kansas' death penalty law.
Kan. 9-8-8 crisis lifeline sees dramatic increase in call volume
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that since its launch in July 2022, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch, according to a statement from the governor's office. Based on national...
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
Owner of closed Wichita dealership no longer allowed to operate in Kansas
A $45.094.72 default judgement was entered against a Wichita area used car dealership and its owner for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
