ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TSU's Aristocrat of Bands makes Grammy history with gospel album nom, win

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxmsl_0kbrqSJZ00

Tennessee State University’s marching band was hoping to follow in the steps of their sister HBCU Fisk University and take home a win in the same category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, they successfully accomplished that goal.

TSU Aristocrat of Bands was nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for the album " The Urban Hymnal ." They are the first college marching band to receive a nomination in this category in Grammy history. This means they are also the first to win it.

"Aristocratic Bands has a rich legacy. We want to continue to uphold that with every performance we have," said senior Dylan Wilson, a TSU band member. "With every step we make, every note that we play, every dance and every chant just making sure we’re holding up to what our people who came before us did. So, keep that AOB legacy going."

Their album “The Urban Hymnal" combines two genres of music popular in African American Culture.

"Gospel music, you know, just comes from our roots and deep in our ancestors. HBCU culture is just a really big thing right now that Black people love. So, putting those two things together it’s wonderful and pretty cool," said Wilson.

"It's probably going to shape their lives in terms of worth ethic — in terms of having faith and believing in your dreams and working towards your dreams regardless of what obstacles. Also, finding a way to overcome those obstacles," TSU's Director of Bands Reginald McDonald said.

But before the Grammy Awards, these musicians and dancers will have to impress the judges at the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands competition.

"I haven’t thought too much about the Grammys because of the competition on Saturday," McDonald said.

They took Thursday evening to work out all the kinks.

"Once Saturday is over — and probably as the band is traveling back from Atlanta to Nashville my mind and spirit — will switch toward the Grammys and everything that’s supposed to happen in LA," McDonald said.

This band didn’t know the competition and award ceremony would fall on the same weekend, but say who are they to deny their "Blessings on Blessings."

"If we win, we will be making more history. Well, when we win, we will be making history," junior band member D’Erykah Sudduth said.

The band competition was held Saturday in Atlanta. Students then came back to Nashville Saturday night and gathered to watch the Grammys as it aired on NewsChannel 5 on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The marching band is also nominated in a second category for a duet .

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy