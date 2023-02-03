TSU's Aristocrat of Bands makes Grammy history with gospel album nom, win

Tennessee State University’s marching band was hoping to follow in the steps of their sister HBCU Fisk University and take home a win in the same category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, they successfully accomplished that goal.

TSU Aristocrat of Bands was nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for the album " The Urban Hymnal ." They are the first college marching band to receive a nomination in this category in Grammy history. This means they are also the first to win it.

"Aristocratic Bands has a rich legacy. We want to continue to uphold that with every performance we have," said senior Dylan Wilson, a TSU band member. "With every step we make, every note that we play, every dance and every chant just making sure we’re holding up to what our people who came before us did. So, keep that AOB legacy going."

Their album “The Urban Hymnal" combines two genres of music popular in African American Culture.

"Gospel music, you know, just comes from our roots and deep in our ancestors. HBCU culture is just a really big thing right now that Black people love. So, putting those two things together it’s wonderful and pretty cool," said Wilson.

"It's probably going to shape their lives in terms of worth ethic — in terms of having faith and believing in your dreams and working towards your dreams regardless of what obstacles. Also, finding a way to overcome those obstacles," TSU's Director of Bands Reginald McDonald said.

But before the Grammy Awards, these musicians and dancers will have to impress the judges at the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands competition.

"I haven’t thought too much about the Grammys because of the competition on Saturday," McDonald said.

They took Thursday evening to work out all the kinks.

"Once Saturday is over — and probably as the band is traveling back from Atlanta to Nashville my mind and spirit — will switch toward the Grammys and everything that’s supposed to happen in LA," McDonald said.

This band didn’t know the competition and award ceremony would fall on the same weekend, but say who are they to deny their "Blessings on Blessings."

"If we win, we will be making more history. Well, when we win, we will be making history," junior band member D’Erykah Sudduth said.

The band competition was held Saturday in Atlanta. Students then came back to Nashville Saturday night and gathered to watch the Grammys as it aired on NewsChannel 5 on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The marching band is also nominated in a second category for a duet .

