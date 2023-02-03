Read full article on original website
Emery School Board Considers Education Needs
The Board of Education of the Emery School District hosted its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 1 at Ferron Elementary. The work session, which began at 6:30 p.m., addressed five items. The first item discussed was the future building needs for student enrollment. J.R. Jones, Elementary Supervisor, reviewed previously discussed...
Harmony Massage and Wellness Welcomed to Huntington
A ribbon cutting was hosted on Friday afternoon by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) for Harmony Massage and Wellness. The business recently opened in Huntington inside the Enchanted Rocks building located at 115 North Main Street. Business owner Heather Keith is a licensed massage therapist who offers a variety...
Local Consent Discussed by Helper City Council
The Helper City Council was visited by Hollie Stapley on Thursday evening to discuss possible local consent for an upcoming event at the Helper Museum. Stapley is a board member for the museum and she explained that they are planning a Clue night in March to raise funds. This will...
Carbon Smokes the Falcons
On Thursday, Carbon traveled to Cedar City to continue its region schedule. The Lady Dinos jumped on Canyon View early with 21 points in the first quarter to lead by nine. Carbon continued its attack and extended its lead to 17, 35-18, by halftime. The Dinos coasted in the second half and left with a 52-38 win.
Monty Wins Divisionals
3A Divisionals took play at Ben Lomond this past weekend as the final opportunity to show off before state. Both Carbon and Emery had several standout grapplers who used the tournament to their full advantage. In 106, Monty Christiansen showed why he was the topped ranked wrestler, winning by fall...
USU Eastern Earns 10th Conference Win
The USU Eastern Lady Eagles moved to 10-2 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play and earned a season-series sweep over the Snow College Badgers with a 64-53 win Saturday afternoon in Ephraim. “That was a great team effort on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton following...
Eagles Down Snow College on the Road
The Eagles had another dominating Scenic West win in Ephraim on Saturday, beating the Badgers 75-66. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Badgers attempted to rally a comeback with about six minutes to go, but the Eagles never let them back in, shooting 42% from the floor.
Spartans Chase Out Red Devils
Grand made its way to the Spartan Center on Friday night to face a salivating Emery team. The Spartans put up 100 points against the Red Devils the week prior, and Emery was ready to apply another beat down. It was an offensive clinic from the get go as the...
