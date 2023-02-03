ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Durham minister starts African American history book challenge

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham minister Paul Scott is giving out free books on Black culture and history to everyone he meets. He calls it the "Gifted Greatness Challenge." "Black culture, it’s under attack. So with Gifted Greatness, we're taking matters into our own hands," Scott said. Scott already...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duke hospitals to increase security with new weapons detection systems

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Don’t bring weapons to the hospital. That’s the message from Duke Health. Weapons detection systems will soon be installed at Duke University Hospital, as well as, Duke Raleigh and Duke Regional. “We have a weapon-free campus; we want to make sure we protect...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Town of Pittsboro files lawsuit against 20 manufacturers

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Colby Sawyer has lived in Chatham County almost four years. Never once did he think drinking water would be an issue he would face, but as the town of Pittsboro’s public information officer he knows it all too well. “Of course it’s concerning. We want...
PITTSBORO, NC

