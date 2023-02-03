ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Park woman accused of neglecting chihuahua for 2 years

A woman from San Carlos Park was arrested Monday after deputies say she neglected her pet chihuahua for around two years. On Jan. 17, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of an animal cruelty incident that occurred on Linden Road. When deputies arrived, they found a chihuahua that looked malnourished. An animal control officer arrived to take custody of the dog.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
10NEWS

Southwest eaglets 'continue to thrive,' still no sign of Harriet

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update Monday, the people behind Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared how M-15 has been holding down the fort in Harriet's absence. As of Feb. 6, there were still no signs of her return.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline looking for Collier County employees

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:7c504c063a52b8559aa10db8 Player Element ID: 6319945340112. The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:adf6b0255d9ef79b80bbeee1 Player Element ID: 6319900384112. Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in Florida

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:4f4559539d3900d873322d42 Player Element ID: 6319905091112. Being safe on the road gets more challenging as Southwest Florida gets further into the season. Lee County is among the ten most dangerous...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LeeFlight transports victim after dangerous crash in Cape Coral

A dangerous crash in Cape Coral ended with one victim getting transported by LeeFlight while the other was taken by an ambulance to get medical help Monday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, two vehicles crashed shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and Averill Boulevard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Stock Development plans 443-home community in Collier County

Stock Development is planning a 443-home community east of Collier Boulevard, across from Naples National Golf Club, less than two miles south of Interstate 75 in Collier County. Caymas Naples will feature single-family and estate homes built by Stock Luxury Homes and Stock Custom Home. In addition, Pulte Homes will offer homes on 52-foot-wide homesites. Consisting of 780 acres, half of which are lakes and preserves, Caymas will be home to homes ranging in size from 2,400 to more than 4,000 square feet. Sales for the lakefront community are scheduled to begin later this year, while work on its infrastructure is underway.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New music school settles into Naples home

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:3a825e56dbdd3b954c86595b Player Element ID: 6319949808112. A new, Naples-based music academy for young adults with special educational needs is settling into its new and temporary home while waiting for its...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:8346dc32bbd8561ed83c75c0 Player Element ID: 6319949831112. As beaches continue to open back up, there’s also something else making a comeback in some areas – red tide. Tarpon Bay...
SANIBEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Florida's longest-serving judge joins Naples office of statewide law firm

Statewide law firm Gunster, which expanded to Naples late last year by merging with a local practice, has made a splashy hire: Retired 20th Circuit Court Judge Hugh Hayes of Collier County has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. Hayes — the longest-serving judge in Florida history —...
NAPLES, FL

