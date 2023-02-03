Stock Development is planning a 443-home community east of Collier Boulevard, across from Naples National Golf Club, less than two miles south of Interstate 75 in Collier County. Caymas Naples will feature single-family and estate homes built by Stock Luxury Homes and Stock Custom Home. In addition, Pulte Homes will offer homes on 52-foot-wide homesites. Consisting of 780 acres, half of which are lakes and preserves, Caymas will be home to homes ranging in size from 2,400 to more than 4,000 square feet. Sales for the lakefront community are scheduled to begin later this year, while work on its infrastructure is underway.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO