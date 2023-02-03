Read full article on original website
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
San Carlos Park woman accused of neglecting chihuahua for 2 years
A woman from San Carlos Park was arrested Monday after deputies say she neglected her pet chihuahua for around two years. On Jan. 17, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of an animal cruelty incident that occurred on Linden Road. When deputies arrived, they found a chihuahua that looked malnourished. An animal control officer arrived to take custody of the dog.
Widowed sisters in North Fort Myers receive eviction notice for FEMA trailer despite never moving in
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two widowed North Fort Myers sisters got an eviction notice from Uncle Sam. The government has ordered their FEMA trailer to be taken away, although they never even moved in. FEMA brought them the trailer a month ago and set it up on their...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Southwest eaglets 'continue to thrive,' still no sign of Harriet
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update Monday, the people behind Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared how M-15 has been holding down the fort in Harriet's absence. As of Feb. 6, there were still no signs of her return.
Uline looking for Collier County employees
After riding bus to work for 22 years, Naples hospital employee surprised with car from co-workers
NAPLES, Fla. — For 22 years, Thomas Dukes has spent four hours a day riding the bus from his home in Immokalee to NCH North Naples Hospital. But on Monday afternoon, Thomas drove himself home from work for the first time. When one of Thomas’ colleagues noticed his lengthy...
Trio wanted for stealing over $600 of kids merchandise from Estero shop
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women wanted after they were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Carters on Corkscrew rd. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking help to identify the trio. They entered the store, split up and began placing merchandise into bags. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers,...
Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian
Man slams car into condo building in Lee County, turns himself in for leaving scene of crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man turned himself in after slamming his car into a condo building Monday morning in Lee County. 26-year-old Alexander Bryan James of Fort Myers turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday at 4:00 p.m. James was placed under arrest for leaving...
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
Lee County top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in Florida
LeeFlight transports victim after dangerous crash in Cape Coral
A dangerous crash in Cape Coral ended with one victim getting transported by LeeFlight while the other was taken by an ambulance to get medical help Monday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, two vehicles crashed shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and Averill Boulevard.
Stock Development plans 443-home community in Collier County
Stock Development is planning a 443-home community east of Collier Boulevard, across from Naples National Golf Club, less than two miles south of Interstate 75 in Collier County. Caymas Naples will feature single-family and estate homes built by Stock Luxury Homes and Stock Custom Home. In addition, Pulte Homes will offer homes on 52-foot-wide homesites. Consisting of 780 acres, half of which are lakes and preserves, Caymas will be home to homes ranging in size from 2,400 to more than 4,000 square feet. Sales for the lakefront community are scheduled to begin later this year, while work on its infrastructure is underway.
New music school settles into Naples home
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
Accused murderer claims son of Gendron funeral homes owner plotted murder-for-hire
Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay
Florida's longest-serving judge joins Naples office of statewide law firm
Statewide law firm Gunster, which expanded to Naples late last year by merging with a local practice, has made a splashy hire: Retired 20th Circuit Court Judge Hugh Hayes of Collier County has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. Hayes — the longest-serving judge in Florida history —...
