From Shania Twain to GloRilla, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s officially February, and as we turn the page on a new month, we’ve got a whole batch of new music to soundtrack the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. And Billboard wants to know: Which release are you loving the most?

More than half a decade after 2017’s Now , Shania Twain reasserts her claim to the country -pop throne with her new album Queen of Me . Preceded by singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!,” the new studio set also lifts the icon’s title track to her 2022 compilation Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) and incorporates the anthemic single into its 12-song track list.

Meanwhile, GloRilla feeds the haters and calls out the fakery in all our social media feeds on her delicious new single “Internet Trolls.” “Watch out for them internet trolls/ They be tryna satisfy them internet goals/ You just got locked up ’cause the internet told/ Fake it ’til you make it, that’s the internet code,” she spits on the Hitkidd-produced track.

There’s also RAYE, who caps off a long and arduous music industry journey of the past few years by finally releasing her debut album 21st Century Blues . “Please get nice and comfortable and lock your phones, because the story is about to begin,” she declares at the top of the independent studio set, which arrives on the heels of her U.K. No. 1 hit “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake and also contains highlights like “Oscar Winning Tears,” “The Thrill Is Gone” and the Mahalia-assisted “Five Star Hotels.”

Plus, Morgan Wallen previews the massive 36-song track list of his upcoming album One Thing at a Time with a trio of new tunes; Karol G and Romeo Santos team up for the Spanish-language “X Si Volvemos”; and more.

Vote for your favorite new release of the week in Billboard ‘s poll below.