accesswdun.com
Ricky Joe Barnes
Mr. Ricky Joe Barnes, age 61 of Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Memorial Park South Cemetery with interment following. Rev. Dustin Ledford will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
accesswdun.com
Tommy Carlton “Buddy” Whelchel
Mr. Tommy Carlton “Buddy” Whelchel, age 83, a lifelong Gainesville resident, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the funeral home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at South Bend United Methodist Church.
accesswdun.com
Ethel Elliott Smith
Ethel Elliott Smith, 87, of Dawsonville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her residence following a period of declining health. Born January 12, 1936 in Dawson County to the late Erving G., Sr. and Ruby Elliott, she lived a number of years in Hall and Clark Counties before returning to Dawson County over 30 years ago. Ethel was a devoted wife and for decades she was dedicated to her husband’s work in the ministry. She loved serving as pianist in several churches he pastored. Ethel was formerly employed by the University of Georgia after which she and her husband owned and operated the Dawsonville Barber Shop for 25 years. A member of Bethel United Methodist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Tommie Gene Smith; a sister, Louise Smith; and brothers, George Elliott and Ralph Elliott.
accesswdun.com
Jimmy Lee Turpin
Mr. Jimmy Lee Turpin, 71, of Winder passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. J.T. Turpin will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Soccer: Copa 985 highlights light night on the pitch
The newly-created Copa 985 series will highlight Tuesday's action on the pitch around Northeast Georgia. Flowery Branch will head to East Hall and Chestatee will play host to Gainesville. Both the Gainesville (2-0) and Chestatee (2-0) boys come into their showdown undefeated in Copa action as well. The Cherokee Bluff...
accesswdun.com
Tennis: Flowery Branch sweeps North Forsyth
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Flowery Branch tennis team rolled out of North Forsyth with the sweep. The Lady Falcons won every match, with Sandra Hernandez winning in singles, 6-0, 6-0. Katie Martin won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. In doubles, Casey Beaver and Violet Shultz won 6-2,...
accesswdun.com
UNG hosts third annual REACH event offering college information
The University of North Georgia hosted its third annual REACH event on Jan. 24 where prospective students were able to learn about the college experience. UNG has been hosting the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) event for three years, encouraging high school students and their parents to attend and learn more about the application process, student life and how to engage with professors. This year’s event was held in partnership with the Georiga Student Finance Commission.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
accesswdun.com
Local MMA gym creates safe workout space
When you think fitness, you usually think of going on a run or to a gym to work out, however, have you ever thought of using mixed martial arts to keep fit?. Team Doan is an MMA gym located at 470 Woodsmill Road in Gainesville. They offer a variety of MMA classes such as jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, cardio kickboxing and Muay Thai for people of all ages.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Many NEGa-area teams still alive for region titles, automatic playoff berths in final week
The regular season of the high school basketball 2022-23 campaign will come to a close this week with several Northeast Georgia-area teams still hoping to lay claim to the top seeds in upcoming region tournaments. The regular season for several regions will conclude on Monday and Tuesday while the rest...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Lakeview boys rout Cross Keys for 5th straight win; Lady Lions fall to Loganville
ATLANTA — The Lakeview Academy boys led from start-to-finish in a 79-41 win over Cross Keys on the road on Saturday. Jack Collins led 10 different players in scoring with 18 points. Tristan Buffington and Tayden Ware each had 11 points for the Lions (13-11). Lakeview opened the game...
accesswdun.com
Gwinett firefighters battle house fire in Suwanee
Gwinnett County firefighters remained on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove Northwest in Suwanee. A neighbor called 911 around 3:35 a.m. to report the entire front of the home was on fire. On arrival, crews found a large 9,000 square-foot, two-story...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett organization to host "Hazardous Waste Collection Day" next week
A Gwinnett County organization will hold the first of its two "Hazardous Waste Collection Days" of 2023 in February. The biannual event is a joint effort of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the county's department of water resources and it encourages county residents to bring hazardous waste materials from their homes to a site where volunteers will collect it to keep it from going into local landfills. Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Schelly Marlatt said in a release that the effort has a positive impact on the county's environment.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Schools taking applications for Instruction Resources Review Committee
Gwinnett County Public Schools is inviting parents and members of the community to apply for the district’s Instructional Resources Review Committee. According to a press release, the IRRC is tasked with evaluating print and digital instructional resources. The district said feedback from the committee along with teacher reviews will be put into consideration in the decision of resources to pilot in the district.
accesswdun.com
Clermont man arrested after fleeing from January traffic stop
A Clermont man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Hall County in connection with outstanding warrants after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop in the county early in January. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Calvin Edward Stewart, III, 45, was arrested on nine warrants...
accesswdun.com
Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop
A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
