This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Consumer Reports 10 Most Satisfying Vehicles For 2023

Here is the list of Consumer Reports 10 Most Satisfying vehicles for 2023. Surprisingly, a lot of the best-selling vehicles are not on this list. The post Consumer Reports 10 Most Satisfying Vehicles For 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Most Reliable Years of the Mazda3 According to Real Owners

We explore the last 15 years of Mazda3 models to find the most reliable option, with some help from J.D. Power. See which used Mazda3 models are the most reliable. The post Most Reliable Years of the Mazda3 According to Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
