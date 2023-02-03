ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals

OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend

Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...

