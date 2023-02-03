Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy (BTU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 3.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.12MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend
ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
Motley Fool
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023
Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Microvision (MVIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.09MM shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.69MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 52.21MM shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 62.54MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Landmark Bancorp said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Owens Corning (OC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Owens Corning said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST)
On January 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for HomeStreet from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.
