Read full article on original website
Incongruous Being
4d ago
"Flights do not include any add-on products (like bags or seats), you can still customize your travel" .... lol, your seat is an add on extra?
Reply
2
Related
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
PLANetizen
Maine Housing Market Tightens as New, Younger Residents Move In
Small communities in America’s easternmost state are feeling the impact of pandemic-era demographic shifts as an influx of younger residents brings a mixture of benefits and challenges. As Jenna Russell explains in a piece for The New York Times, “Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen an uptick in new residents arriving from other states, more than 50,000 across the three states since April 2020, even as other Northeastern states — and especially large metro areas — have experienced a surge in out-migration.”
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Pet Store Chain With Several Locations In Maine Announces Closing
It is always sad to see a local business close. Yes, this is true even for national chain businesses that have local stores. Those local stores employed people from our area and helped build the economies of the towns where they were located. According to WGME, a pet supply store...
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
See the dead, frozen shark found on icy Massachusetts beach during polar vortex
The animal was discovered on Cape Cod as a polar vortex caused temperatures to plummet in the Northeast.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OnlyInYourState
This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try
Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing
You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Maine
While trips outside the country have increased over the last few years, we still believe exploring our very own backyard is one of the best ways to discover new things about ourselves. Maine is certainly one of the most fantastic places to get to know oneself. With ocean views over the sea, incredible forests, and mountains it’s no wonder people flock here. With so much to do, planning the sights and activities to enjoy is easy. But looking for accommodations can cause a bit more stress. To help make that element easier, we’ve compiled a list of great vacation rentals in Maine. The bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, guest rooms, inns, and other Maine hotels are lovely. But, there’s nothing like the personal touch that comes with a real home. Forgo the continental breakfast and on-site restaurant for some of these incredible spots.
wabi.tv
CA$H Maine wants to help you do your taxes for free
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CA$H Maine is a statewide collaboration of nine coalitions, composed of 50 non- and for-profit partners, working together to help empower Maine individuals and families to achieve long-term financial stability. Eastern Maine CA$H is one of these coalitions and they conduct free tax services in Penobscot,...
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies
$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
State of Maine Offers Winter Energy Relief Payments Of $450 To Eligible Taxpayers - Check To See If You're Eligible!
In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. Winter can be a challenging time for many people, especially when it comes to energy bills. In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. The plan offers winter energy relief payments of $450 to eligible taxpayers.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1