BOE honors Volunteer Special olympics athletes for 2022-23 achievements

Editor's note: The following is the presentation that Volunteer High School Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey made to the Board of Edeucation at its Feb. 2 meeting.

It is with great honor that I get to stand before you for the recognition of our Special Olympics and Unified Student Athletes at Volunteer.

I would like to thank Angela Jackson, Director Hixson/Central office staff, and the entire board for inviting our students to be recognized tonight. I would also like to thank all the VHS staff that assisted in putting together this recognition by inviting and gathering information.

A special thank you goes out to Courtney Bellamy (Unified Partner) for compiling a detailed list of accomplishments.

Last, I would like to thank and remember the entire Thacker family for their support and sacrifice to see that Special Olympics and Unified Sports continue to thrive at Volunteer High School. Christy Thacker’s daughter Ali Thacker has been selected as the new Area 32 Special Olympics. On February 14th, Hawkins County schools will wear denim and donate $2 for VHS Special Olympics and Area 32 in honor of Mrs. Thacker.

Special Olympics and Unified Sports allow our student athletes to compete at district, regional, and state competitions inclusively while providing opportunities for success and growth physically, emotionally, and socially. The most common theme that I have witnessed at every event is happiness!

Every athlete, winning or not, has a smile on their face from beginning to end. Seeing these athletes receive their medals with excitement and joy is something that I believe all educators should witness in their career.

At this time, I would like to recognize individuals and team members along with their accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year. When your name is called, please step forward for recognition.

Bowling (Kingsport)

Mason Combs- 2nd place

Zaine Manis- 4th place

Thomas Hosein- 3rd place

Melvin Russell- 3rd place

Clint Barrett- 2nd place

Lindsey Morgan- 1st place

Jaidyn Perrine- 4th place

Ethan Hall- 6th place

Dakota Russell- 5th place

Scottie Smith- 2nd place

Robert Miller- 3rd place

Arron Dillard- 4th place

Alex Minor- 2nd place

Bowling State Championships- Columbia, TN

Scottie Smith(singles)- 1st place

Lindsey Morgan(singles)- 2nd place

Partners Bowling

Zaine Manis/Jojo Long- 3rd place

Mason Combs/Courtney Bellamy- 3rd place

Mackenzie Smith/Thomas Hosein- 4th place

Scottie Smith/Lindsey Morgan- 1st place

Justin Middleton/Mike Thacker- 4th place

Erica Bellamy/Dakota Russell- 4th place

Team Bowling

Mason Combs, Courtney Bellamy, Mackenzie Smith, and Thomas Hosein- 2nd place

Mike Thacker, Erica Bellamy, Justin Middleton, and Dakota Russell- 2nd place

Local Basketball

VHS Unified Team- 2nd place

Mason Combs, Dakota Russell, Kiera Sanders, Melvin Russell, Scottie Smith, Jacob Haynes, Robert Miller, Clint Barrett, Mackenzie Smith, Thomas Hosein, Jojo Long, Jaidyn.

Basketball Skills Coaches: Blake Head, Cason Christian, Braden Minton, Andrew Knittel

Flag football regional competition in Knoxville

Unified VHS Team- 3rd place: Courtney Bellamy, Zaine Manis, JJ Hill, Dakota Russell, Jojo Long, Thomas Hosein, Kiera Sanders

Ice-skating event:

Zaine Manis- one silver and one bronze

Dakota Russell- one gold and one bronze

Melvin Russell- 2 bronzes

Scottie Smith- one silver and one bronze