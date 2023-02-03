BOE honors Volunteer Special olympics athletes for 2022-23 achievements
Editor's note: The following is the presentation that Volunteer High School Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey made to the Board of Edeucation at its Feb. 2 meeting.
It is with great honor that I get to stand before you for the recognition of our Special Olympics and Unified Student Athletes at Volunteer.
I would like to thank Angela Jackson, Director Hixson/Central office staff, and the entire board for inviting our students to be recognized tonight. I would also like to thank all the VHS staff that assisted in putting together this recognition by inviting and gathering information.
A special thank you goes out to Courtney Bellamy (Unified Partner) for compiling a detailed list of accomplishments.
Last, I would like to thank and remember the entire Thacker family for their support and sacrifice to see that Special Olympics and Unified Sports continue to thrive at Volunteer High School. Christy Thacker’s daughter Ali Thacker has been selected as the new Area 32 Special Olympics. On February 14th, Hawkins County schools will wear denim and donate $2 for VHS Special Olympics and Area 32 in honor of Mrs. Thacker.
Special Olympics and Unified Sports allow our student athletes to compete at district, regional, and state competitions inclusively while providing opportunities for success and growth physically, emotionally, and socially. The most common theme that I have witnessed at every event is happiness!
Every athlete, winning or not, has a smile on their face from beginning to end. Seeing these athletes receive their medals with excitement and joy is something that I believe all educators should witness in their career.
At this time, I would like to recognize individuals and team members along with their accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year. When your name is called, please step forward for recognition.
Bowling (Kingsport)
Mason Combs- 2nd place
Zaine Manis- 4th place
Thomas Hosein- 3rd place
Melvin Russell- 3rd place
Clint Barrett- 2nd place
Lindsey Morgan- 1st place
Jaidyn Perrine- 4th place
Ethan Hall- 6th place
Dakota Russell- 5th place
Scottie Smith- 2nd place
Robert Miller- 3rd place
Arron Dillard- 4th place
Alex Minor- 2nd place
Bowling State Championships- Columbia, TN
Scottie Smith(singles)- 1st place
Lindsey Morgan(singles)- 2nd place
Partners Bowling
Zaine Manis/Jojo Long- 3rd place
Mason Combs/Courtney Bellamy- 3rd place
Mackenzie Smith/Thomas Hosein- 4th place
Scottie Smith/Lindsey Morgan- 1st place
Justin Middleton/Mike Thacker- 4th place
Erica Bellamy/Dakota Russell- 4th place
Team Bowling
Mason Combs, Courtney Bellamy, Mackenzie Smith, and Thomas Hosein- 2nd place
Mike Thacker, Erica Bellamy, Justin Middleton, and Dakota Russell- 2nd place
Local Basketball
VHS Unified Team- 2nd place
Mason Combs, Dakota Russell, Kiera Sanders, Melvin Russell, Scottie Smith, Jacob Haynes, Robert Miller, Clint Barrett, Mackenzie Smith, Thomas Hosein, Jojo Long, Jaidyn.
Basketball Skills Coaches: Blake Head, Cason Christian, Braden Minton, Andrew Knittel
Flag football regional competition in Knoxville
Unified VHS Team- 3rd place: Courtney Bellamy, Zaine Manis, JJ Hill, Dakota Russell, Jojo Long, Thomas Hosein, Kiera Sanders
Ice-skating event:
Zaine Manis- one silver and one bronze
Dakota Russell- one gold and one bronze
Melvin Russell- 2 bronzes
Scottie Smith- one silver and one bronze
