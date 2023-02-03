Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Reports: Raiders to let QB Derek Carr visit Saints
The New Orleans Saints requested to meet with quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders granted the parties permission to do so, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday. Carr remains under contract with Las Vegas, but the Raiders benched Carr toward the end of the 2022 regular season...
Albany Herald
Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid
Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season.
Albany Herald
Jim Irsay: Days, not hours from Colts naming coach
Exactly three months after the Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay is still in no hurry to find a permanent replacement. Irsay posted Tuesday on Twitter, "We said, as an Organization (Colts) ... The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process ... and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise's success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation. Final decision coming in Days not Hours"
Albany Herald
Timing Could Be Right for Jordan Love to Replace Aaron Rodgers
We’re five days away from kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. There’s a lot of news happening around the league and not just at the Super Bowl. Let’s get right to it …
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Albany Herald
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
Before Darius Slay became a key part of the Eagles’ defense, he spent years trying to prove himself with the Lions. Apparently, that also meant having to prove his talent to his head coach.
Albany Herald
Aaron Rodgers to ponder future during darkness retreat
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to mull his future during a four-day "darkness retreat" after the upcoming Super Bowl. "It's an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," the four-time NFL MVP said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Albany Herald
Chiefs Planned Years Ahead to Build a Team Around Mahomes
It was July 2017, and, after the surprise summer firing of John Dorsey, new Chiefs GM Brett Veach was holding one of his first meetings, scrambling to adjust to the job after a wild month. This one was focused specifically on defining Kansas City’s principles.
Albany Herald
Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl
When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago, the country was introduced to a local tradition: ecstatic fans climbing light poles. The Eagles are back in the big game, ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the city is starting to prepare for a similar ruckus should the Eagles prevail again.
