Montgomery, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Reports: Raiders to let QB Derek Carr visit Saints

The New Orleans Saints requested to meet with quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders granted the parties permission to do so, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday. Carr remains under contract with Las Vegas, but the Raiders benched Carr toward the end of the 2022 regular season...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Albany Herald

Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid

Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Jim Irsay: Days, not hours from Colts naming coach

Exactly three months after the Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay is still in no hurry to find a permanent replacement. Irsay posted Tuesday on Twitter, "We said, as an Organization (Colts) ... The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process ... and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise's success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation. Final decision coming in Days not Hours"
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Albany Herald

Aaron Rodgers to ponder future during darkness retreat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to mull his future during a four-day "darkness retreat" after the upcoming Super Bowl. "It's an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," the four-time NFL MVP said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."
GREEN BAY, WI
Albany Herald

Chiefs Planned Years Ahead to Build a Team Around Mahomes

It was July 2017, and, after the surprise summer firing of John Dorsey, new Chiefs GM Brett Veach was holding one of his first meetings, scrambling to adjust to the job after a wild month. This one was focused specifically on defining Kansas City’s principles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl

When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago, the country was introduced to a local tradition: ecstatic fans climbing light poles. The Eagles are back in the big game, ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the city is starting to prepare for a similar ruckus should the Eagles prevail again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

