Terri Miller
3d ago
Here we go again. Republicans =😱😱😱😱😱😭😭😭😭😭Dramatic little boogers. I’m seeing an Emmy in some of their futures. ✌🏻😂
just a guy
3d ago
wow it's hard to want to call myself a American reading these comments I can see we all hate each other in this country just sad
Trisha Mcevilly
3d ago
This thing has been over many states it has been shot down let the big guys handle it Missouri go back to doing nothing for us.
When a Spy Balloon Over Missouri Wasn’t Chinese – It Was American
Many were understandably in an uproar as an alleged spy balloon from China wandered over Missouri last week. Quick history reminder - this wasn't the first time a spy balloon was over Missouri, but the last time it happened, it wasn't from China. It was American. As we were one...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
KYTV
Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s " Don’t Say Gay " law. Republican State Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday...
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
KYTV
Missouri Emergency Agency emphasizes the importance in earthquake preparedness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the US. The New Madrid fault line experiences 200 earthquakes annually. Emergency officials want you to know how to prepare if a disaster strikes. Unlike other natural disasters, an earthquake can happen anytime without...
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
KYTV
Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri lawmaker is fighting to name an official food for Missouri’s State Fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis County, filed House Bill 788. The bill would make corn dogs the official food of the fair. The bill has...
KMOV
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
KYTV
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Researchers Say Missouri Unprepared for Massive New Madrid Quake
February is earthquake awareness month in Missouri which is ironic since researchers have just released a study saying the state isn't. If a massive quake were to hit the New Madrid Fault Zone, many Missourians would not be prepared based on their research. Phys.org just released a study in coordination...
kttn.com
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
(Missouri Independent) – A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the...
mymoinfo.com
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
