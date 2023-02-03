Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Has New Demands for Royal Family as He Remains ‘Frustrated’ Meghan Still Hasn’t Received an Apology, Report
Prince Harry reportedly has a few fresh demands for the royal family to cater to if they want him and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.
Operation 'Harry In A Hurry' Reportedly In Place To Get Prince To UK For King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III's coronation ceremony is just three months away, and preparations are proceeding at a fast pace. While Queen Elizabeth II had 8,251 guests at her 1953 coronation, Charles' guest list is substantially smaller—only 2,000, per Mirror. Like his mother, Charles' event is happening at Westminster Abbey, and...
Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Was Initially 'Embarrassed' About Meghan's Issues With Royal Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave the U.K. after they felt targeted, bullied, and harassed by the British press. "They knew how bad it was. They thought, Why couldn't she just deal with it? No one would have private conversations with the editors saying, 'Enough,'" Harry said in the couple's Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Over the next several months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in various interviews and agreed to a handful of opportunities that would allow them to tell their side of the story after seemingly endless scrutiny from the public. From a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry's first memoir, "Spare," the Sussexes have remained focused on telling the world their truth.
Kate Middleton's New Private Secretary Could Help Change The Palace's Reputation
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is making moves. According to The Telegraph, her private secretary, Hannah Cockburn-Logie left her role as Kate's right-hand woman shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death. Although the exact reasons behind Cockburn-Logie's departure weren't made public, a source for Kensington Palace sang her praises calling her a "fantastic, dynamic leader" as well as "loyal and a skilled diplomat."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
Harry And Meghan's Own Staff Releases Response To Spare
When it comes to Harry and Meghan, there is no shortage of revelations these days. From their tell-all interview with Oprah to their tell-all docuseries on Netflix to Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare," some believe they've told too much. Harry's memoir contains some shocking revelations, from who he lost his virginity...
The Evolution Of The Last Of Us's Bella Ramsey
When Bella Ramsey was cast in "Game of Thrones" in 2016, she became an overnight star for her acerbic, fierce portrayal of the young Lady Lyanna Mormont, a young aristocrat in Westeros. It was the then-13 year old's first professional role — and the beginning of a skyrocketing acting career.
Kate Middleton's New Project Seen As Her Chance To Make 'Generational Change'
In spite of the controversy and bad blood surrounding the royals these days, Catherine, Princess of Wales, seems determined to bring good vibes and good press to her famous family. While she hasn't publicly commented on the startling revelations from Prince Harry's controversial memoir, "Spare," she has had a few...
