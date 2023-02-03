ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Was Initially 'Embarrassed' About Meghan's Issues With Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave the U.K. after they felt targeted, bullied, and harassed by the British press. "They knew how bad it was. They thought, Why couldn't she just deal with it? No one would have private conversations with the editors saying, 'Enough,'" Harry said in the couple's Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Over the next several months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in various interviews and agreed to a handful of opportunities that would allow them to tell their side of the story after seemingly endless scrutiny from the public. From a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry's first memoir, "Spare," the Sussexes have remained focused on telling the world their truth.
Kate Middleton's New Private Secretary Could Help Change The Palace's Reputation

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is making moves. According to The Telegraph, her private secretary, Hannah Cockburn-Logie left her role as Kate's right-hand woman shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death. Although the exact reasons behind Cockburn-Logie's departure weren't made public, a source for Kensington Palace sang her praises calling her a "fantastic, dynamic leader" as well as "loyal and a skilled diplomat."
Harry And Meghan's Own Staff Releases Response To Spare

When it comes to Harry and Meghan, there is no shortage of revelations these days. From their tell-all interview with Oprah to their tell-all docuseries on Netflix to Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare," some believe they've told too much. Harry's memoir contains some shocking revelations, from who he lost his virginity...
The Evolution Of The Last Of Us's Bella Ramsey

When Bella Ramsey was cast in "Game of Thrones" in 2016, she became an overnight star for her acerbic, fierce portrayal of the young Lady Lyanna Mormont, a young aristocrat in Westeros. It was the then-13 year old's first professional role — and the beginning of a skyrocketing acting career.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

