Utah State

MACU to pay dog adoption fees at Humane Society of Utah

By Megan Pickett
 4 days ago

WEST MURRAY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — For this weekend only, Mountain America Credit Union can make your dog adoption dreams come true, and they will pay your dog adoption fees at the Humane Society of Utah . This promotion will go from Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5.

MACU said, in a press release, that they are doing this to help these “ever-increasing number of pets find their forever homes this weekend.”

The Humane Society of Utah recently experienced a surge of dogs, as nearly 60 were dropped off by their owners within the last week at their facility. To check out what dogs are available, you can visit their website which updates every 15 minutes.

Their Adoption Center will also be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all three days, at its location, 4242 South 300 West Murray, UT.

Most of their pets are located at their Adoption Center, but some of the dogs that you see on the website may be in a foster home; if that is the case you can set up an appointment to meet them at their West Murray facility.

You can take a virtual tour of this facility on their website under About Us at the bottom of the page.

The Humane Society of Utah was founded in 1960 and is a non-profit organization. This means they rely solely upon donations and funding from local businesses, and individuals. It is also the largest open-admission animal welfare organization in the state.

